Several countries halt poultry imports from Brazil over bird flu

SAO PAULO
Mexico, Chile and Uruguay have halted poultry imports from Brazil after the country confirmed its first bird flu outbreak on a commercial farm, authorities said on May 17.

On May 16, Brazil's Agriculture and Livestock Ministry said China and the European Union had also halted poultry imports from Brazil.

Brazil is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of poultry, accounting for 14 percent of global chicken meat production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

An egg shortage in the United States following a bird flu outbreak there boosted Brazilian egg exports to the U.S., rising by more than 1,000 percent between January and April 2025, compared to the same period the previous year.

Brazilian authorities said on May 16 the virus was found at a facility in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, adding that a contingency plan has been implemented “not only to eliminate the disease but also to maintain the sector’s productive capacity, ensuring supply and, consequently, food security for the population.”

The Agriculture Ministry also said it notified the World Organization for Animal Health and Brazil’s trade partners.

Brazilian chicken exports have previously faced resistance over sanitary concerns. In 2018, the European Union temporarily banned imports of chicken from 20 Brazilian plants due to concerns about salmonella. Brazil brought the case to the World Trade Organization.

 

