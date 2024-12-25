Sectoral confidence indices improve in December

ANKARA
Confidence across Türkiye's key economic sectors moved up in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has announced.

According to seasonally adjusted data, the confidence index in retail trade rose 1.2 percent to reach 113, while the services sector climbed 2.4 percent to 113.6.

The construction sector posted a 1.9 percent rise from the previous month, reaching 89.4.

The survey-based index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 200, with values above 100 reflecting optimism and those below signaling a cautious or pessimistic outlook.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank revealed that the Real Sector Confidence Index decreased by 1.3 points to 99.1 in December compared to the previous month. The seasonally adjusted real sector confidence index dropped by 0.7 points to 102.7.

The Business Tendency Survey results were based on responses from 1,754 workplaces in the manufacturing industry.

In additional data, the Central Bank reported that the Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) decreased by 0.3 points in December compared to the previous month, falling to 75.8 percent.

