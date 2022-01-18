’Scream’ reigns supreme, ousting ’Spider-Man’ in N America

  • January 18 2022 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES
New Paramount release “Scream” leapt to the top of the box office this weekend, showing the continuing lure of horror films while finally toppling “Spider-Man,” industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

The latest reimagining of the “Scream” franchise earned $30.6 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period en route to an expected $35 million for the full four-day Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, more positive news for an industry still struggling with COVID-19.

David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called it a strong opening for the slasher film, even if the latest “Scream” sequel didn’t scare up numbers like “Halloween 12,” which opened to $49.4 million last October.
Still, Paramount has already managed to recoup its relatively modest $25 million budget.
As in the original “Scream” from 1996, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette star.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” slipped to second place, taking in a still-healthy $20.8 million as its monthlong box office reign came to an end. It has now earned Sony $704 million domestically and $926 million
internationally.

In third was Universal’s family-friendly “Sing 2,” at $8.3 million. The voice cast of the animated musical includes Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams
and Bono.

Fourth spot went to another Universal film, spy thriller “The 355,” at $2.3 million. It stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o.

