Schools to reopen at August-end

  • July 04 2020 10:21:35

Schools to reopen at August-end

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Schools to reopen at August-end

Schools across Turkey will reopen on Aug. 31 for the new academic year, the National Education Ministry said on July 3.

An orientation will be held for students who will start primary school from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

A mid-term break will be held between Nov. 16-20.

After the end of the first term on Jan. 22, schools will break on Jan. 25.

The second term will begin on Feb. 8, with a mid-term break on April 12-16.

The year will close on June 18, 2021.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

    Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

  2. Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

    Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

  3. At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

    At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

  4. More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

    More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

  5. Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

    Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official
Recommended
Turkey included in UK, Hungarys list of safe countries: FM

Turkey included in UK, Hungary's list of safe countries: FM
Turkish court releases 5 in ex-Nissan CEO escape trial

Turkish court releases 5 in ex-Nissan CEO escape trial

Turkey doing its part in Khashoggi case: UN rapporteur

Turkey doing its part in Khashoggi case: UN rapporteur
Four dead, three missing after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

Four dead, three missing after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya
Turkish privacy watchdog launches probe into TikTok

Turkish privacy watchdog launches probe into TikTok
Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan
WORLD Russia to reopen embassy in Libya

Russia to reopen embassy in Libya

Russia will reopen its embassy in Libya although it will be temporarily based in Tunisia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on July 3. 
ECONOMY EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

The European Commission launched an infringement procedure on July 2 against 10 member states for breaking EU law on air passenger rights.
SPORTS Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray will host Trabzonspor on July 5 in a crucial weekend for the Turkish Süper Lig title race.