Schools to reopen at August-end

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Schools across Turkey will reopen on Aug. 31 for the new academic year, the National Education Ministry said on July 3.

An orientation will be held for students who will start primary school from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

A mid-term break will be held between Nov. 16-20.

After the end of the first term on Jan. 22, schools will break on Jan. 25.

The second term will begin on Feb. 8, with a mid-term break on April 12-16.

The year will close on June 18, 2021.