Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks

ANKARA
Türkiye and Saudi Arabia held extensive discussions in a series of meetings spanning three days over a major defense industry collaboration, with Riyadh planning to purchase 100 Turkish fighter jets.

Haluk Görgün, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries, hosted a delegation in Istanbul, which included Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Khaled bin Hussein al-Biyari and Air Force Commander Turki bin Bandar al-Saud.

As part of Saudi Arabia's strategic plans for the 2030s, the kingdom intends to acquire 100 Türkiye’s fifth-generation indigenous combat aircraft, KAAN, according to Turkish media.

While the talks were ongoing in Istanbul, Saudi Arabia's Chief of Staff General Feyyaz bin Hamid er-Ruveyli arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 26. He was received by Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, with Chief of the General Staff General Metin Gürak also in attendance. During the discussions, substantial defense projects, including fighter jets, warships, radar and missiles, were deliberated upon.

Produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), KAAN performed its maiden flight in February. The jet elevates Türkiye into the league of a few nations capable of developing fifth-generation aircraft.

Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'
Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

Ukraine's presidency on Friday said Russia should be held accountable for the deadly crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane, after reports the jet was shot at by a Russian air defence missile.
Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Italy has approved the sale of Piaggio Aerospace, the country’s aviation giant, to the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) producer Baykar.
Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
