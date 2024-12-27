Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks

ANKARA

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia held extensive discussions in a series of meetings spanning three days over a major defense industry collaboration, with Riyadh planning to purchase 100 Turkish fighter jets.

Haluk Görgün, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries, hosted a delegation in Istanbul, which included Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Khaled bin Hussein al-Biyari and Air Force Commander Turki bin Bandar al-Saud.

As part of Saudi Arabia's strategic plans for the 2030s, the kingdom intends to acquire 100 Türkiye’s fifth-generation indigenous combat aircraft, KAAN, according to Turkish media.

While the talks were ongoing in Istanbul, Saudi Arabia's Chief of Staff General Feyyaz bin Hamid er-Ruveyli arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 26. He was received by Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, with Chief of the General Staff General Metin Gürak also in attendance. During the discussions, substantial defense projects, including fighter jets, warships, radar and missiles, were deliberated upon.

Produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), KAAN performed its maiden flight in February. The jet elevates Türkiye into the league of a few nations capable of developing fifth-generation aircraft.