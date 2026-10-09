Rubio says Trump wants F-35 deliveries to Türkiye

Rubio says Trump wants F-35 deliveries to Türkiye

ATHENS
Rubio says Trump wants F-35 deliveries to Türkiye

 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said President Donald Trump wants Türkiye to receive F-35 fighter jets, while stressing that legal barriers linked to Ankara’s Russian S-400 air defense system remain unresolved.

In an interview with Kathimerini published on Oct. 8, Rubio said Türkiye was a NATO ally and had already paid for some aircraft. Trump wanted deliveries to proceed if possible, he said.

However, U.S. legislation imposed strict conditions that Ankara had yet to meet.

“Until those conditions are met, the sale cannot go ahead,” Rubio said, adding that the Turkish side was aware of the restrictions and was seeking solutions.

Rubio also described a conflict between Türkiye and Greece as “unthinkable,” saying it would harm both NATO allies and the United States.

It was “something we could never allow to happen,” he said.

Washington remained in constant contact with Ankara, Rubio said, pointing to Türkiye’s role in hosting talks between Russia and Ukraine.

He suggested that U.S. investment in its relationship with Türkiye could help diplomatic efforts.

On the proposed electricity interconnector between Greece and Greek Cyprus, Rubio said Washington would use private diplomacy to address obstacles to the project, which it considered important for diversifying energy supplies.

The United States and Greece also announced $4 billion in military sales following their strategic dialogue in Athens on Oct. 7.

The package includes upgrades to Greek F-16 fighter jets and purchases of missiles and precision-guided bombs, according to Greek officials.

Asked about Greece’s request for specific advanced weapons for its F-35s, including systems supplied to Israel, Rubio said the matter remained under review and that Trump would make the final decision.

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