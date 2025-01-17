Royal Road route being revived for tourism

DİYARBAKIR
A significant tourism project blending history and nature is being implemented under the leadership of Diyarbakır Governor Murat Zorluoğlu and in collaboration with the governor's office, Karacadağ Development Agency and the Southeastern Anatolia Project Regional Development Administration (GAP BKİ).

 

The section of the 2,500-kilometer-long ancient Royal Road, built by King Gyges of Lydia in the 7th century B.C. and stretching from Ephesus to Nineveh, located within Diyarbakır’s borders, will be revived for tourism.

 

As part of the project, a total of 351 kilometers of walking routes have been identified, encompassing Diyarbakır’s central districts as well as the districts of Eğil, Ergani, Çınar, Çermik and Çüngüş, along with their surrounding villages.

 

In the work initiated in 2024, mapping and registration processes were completed, considering the road’s cultural and historical significance. These routes will offer visitors the chance to experience history firsthand on this ancient road, which has been used for trade, worship, migration and exploration throughout different periods of history.

 

In the second phase of the project, signage and marking work in accordance with international standards will be completed by 2025. Additionally, comprehensive promotional and branding efforts will be undertaken to enhance the road's visibility and turn it into a major attraction. With the support of all stakeholders in the city, Diyarbakır aims to become a new hub for cultural and nature tourism.

 

It was emphasized that the Diyarbakır Royal Road route is not just a walking trail but also offers visitors a unique experience combining history, culture and nature. The project aims to contribute to the regional economy, preserve cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations.

 

With the revitalization of the historic Royal Road for tourism in Diyarbakır, the city is expected to significantly enhance tourism diversity at both regional and national levels.

