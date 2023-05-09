Row erupts over Sydney Opera House coronation snub

Row erupts over Sydney Opera House coronation snub

SYDNEY
Row erupts over Sydney Opera House coronation snub

A royal row has erupted in Australia over a decision to scrap the lighting-up of the Sydney Opera House in honor of King Charles III’s coronation.

The sails of the architectural masterpiece on Sydney Harbor are illuminated in colors for important occasions ranging from World Pride to the Ukraine invasion anniversary and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. But for Saturday’s coronation, the soaring curves of the emblematic 50-year-old building were left dark.

New South Wales state premier Chris Minns said he had cancelled his predecessors’ plans to light up the building for Charles, who is Australia’s head of state.

“I would like to keep it for Australia and Australians and moments of sacrifice and heroism for the country, or when there’s an important international event in Sydney,” Minns told a radio interviewer on Monday.

The premier said the building’s sails had been illuminated 70 times last year - compared with 23 times a decade earlier - at an estimated cost of Aus$80,000-100,000 (US$54,000-67,000) for each occasion.

People had many places to mark the coronation including on television, he told Sydney’s 2GB radio.

“The event was not taking place in Sydney, it was taking place in London,” Minns said.“Of course, I respect the new king but I am mindful of where and when we spend taxpayer money.”

Minns became premier on March 25 after his Labor Party won the state elections.

Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who attended the coronation, is an avowed republican whose government includes an assistant minister for the republic.

Royalists said republican sentiments were behind the decision to not turn on the Opera House lights.

“We are facing a campaign of republicanism by stealth in Australia by the current government despite the parading of the prime minister in London declaring his allegiance to the king,” said Australian Monarchist League chair Philip Benwell.

Benwell said community organizations such as the monarchist league would have raised money to switch on the lights if they had been consulted.

“There are a lot of monarchists who voted Labor at the last state election and they are now regretting having done so,” he told AFP.

But the New South Wales premier said he would not apologize to those disappointed by his decision.

“I have got no interest in antagonizing people that believe in the monarchy, people who are royalists - of course not - but obviously I have got to be careful about where I spend their money,” he said.

Polls show many Australians want to get rid of the monarchy in favor of a republic.

But the republican question is taking second place to a referendum later this year on giving Indigenous people the constitutional right to be consulted about laws that affect them.

royal family,

TÜRKIYE Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

    Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

  2. Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

    Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

  3. Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

    Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

  4. EU chief Von der Leyen arrives in Kiev for 'Europe Day'

    EU chief Von der Leyen arrives in Kiev for 'Europe Day'

  5. 3 Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

    3 Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israel strikes on Gaza
Recommended
Not live, MTV Movie & TV Awards rely on plenty of old clips

Not live, MTV Movie & TV Awards rely on plenty of old clips
Dutch windmill offers last link to paint made in Vermeers day

Dutch windmill offers last link to paint made in Vermeer's day
Superhero fatigue Not for the third Guardians film

Superhero fatigue? Not for the third 'Guardians' film
‘Notre Dame De Paris’ at Zorlu PSM

‘Notre Dame De Paris’ at Zorlu PSM
NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes
Screenwriters take aim at artificial intelligence

Screenwriters take aim at artificial intelligence
WORLD Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands marched in silence on Monday in Serbia in a major outpouring of grief and anger against the populist government and how it reacted after two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.

ECONOMY Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

The share of the Turkish population in rented houses was 27.2 percent in 2022, rising from 26.8 percent in the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.