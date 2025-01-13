Retail sales increase more than 16 percent annually

ANKARA
The retail sales volume index rose 16.4 percent year-on-year in November last year, accelerating from the 15.5 percent increase recorded in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 13.

The monthly increase in the index quickened from 0.5 percent to 1.9 percent.

Food, drinks and tobacco sales grew 11.1 percent year-on-year and 0.5 percent monthly in November 2024.

The non-food retail sales rose 21.9 percent from November 2023 and advanced 2.8 percent from October 2024.

Computer, software and telecommunications equipment sales surged 40.3 percent year-on-year, TÜİK said.

Automotive fuel sales, however, rose only 0.1 percent annually but were unchanged from October 2024.

The annual increase in the trade sales volume index accelerated from 7.8 percent in October to 8.7 percent in November, while it rose 0.9 percent monthly after contracting 1.6 percent.

TÜİK separately reported that the index of the combined turnover of the industry, construction, trade and services sectors was up 42.4 percent year-on-year in November.

In industry, turnover rose by 30 percent, while the annual increase in construction was 55.9 percent.

In the trade and services sectors, turnover surged by 44.6 percent and 53.3 percent from November 2023.

