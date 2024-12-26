Restoration to revive Roman bath complex in Ephesus

İZMİR
In İzmir’s Ephesus Ancient City, a monumental Roman-era bath complex spanning nearly 70 acres, complete with a gymnasium and sports area, is being restored to its former glory.

 

As part of the Culture and Tourism’s “Endless Ephesus: Heritage for the Future” initiative, excavation and restoration efforts at the UNESCO World Heritage Site have gained momentum, thanks to increased funding, technical support and a dedicated team of experts.

 

Currently, the excavation team is working along Harbor Street, a significant thoroughfare connecting the ancient theater and Stadium Street.

 

Serdar Aybek, a faculty member at Dokuz Eylül University’s Archaeology Department and project coordinator, highlighted the scope of the ongoing efforts.

 

Since 2023, excavations have focused on key sites such as Vedius Gymnasium, the theater, Stadium Street, Harbor Street and the Cave of Seven Sleepers.

 

Aybek reported that the team has achieved its year-end goals and is continuing operations into December with a crew of 70-80 members.

 

“We are nearing the completion of previously unexcavated sections along the 570-meter Harbor Street,” he said.

 

“New, well-preserved sections are being uncovered. Moving forward, we will focus on leveling ground surfaces and re-erecting columns in their original locations in parallel with surveying and documentation work.”

 

One of the most striking discoveries involves the Harbor Baths, believed to be the largest bath complex of the Roman Empire in Anatolia.

 

First excavated in the 1890s, the site is now a focal point for renewed archaeological attention.

 

During the Harbor street excavations, the team unearthed the bath complex’s oval hall, courtyard, toilets and pools — structures long known but buried under layers of time.

 

“Despite damage accumulated over the centuries, restoration efforts have cleaned and reinforced these features. The next phase will see the complete restoration of this magnificent Roman structure.”

 

The Harbor Baths, dating back to the reign of Emperor Titus Flavius Domitianus, were a grand facility that included a gymnasium and sports areas. Visitors would enter through a gate adorned with intricately carved lion heads and floral motifs.

 

“Nearly all column locations are known. Once conservation projects are finalized and approved, re-erection efforts will commence swiftly,” Aybek said.

