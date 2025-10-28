Republic Day celebrations reach new heights Across Türkiye

AKSARAY

Mountaineers and nature enthusiasts across Türkiye marked the upcoming 102nd anniversary of Republic Day with climbs and walks on prominent peaks, unfurling Turkish flags and honoring the occasion amid challenging conditions.

In Aksaray, a 20-member team from the Hasandağı Mountaineering and Nature Sports Association scaled the 3,288-meter Hasandağı peak in a five-hour climb to celebrate the holiday.

Upon reaching the summit, the group opened a Turkish flag and commemorated the day, showcasing their enthusiasm despite the demanding ascent.

In Niğde, 102 climbers from various provinces gathered at Sokullupınar Camp Area for an eight-hour trek to the 3,723-meter Emler Peak in the Aladağlar range.

At the summit, they unfurled the Turkish flag, observed a moment of silence, sang the national anthem and expressed pride in celebrating the republic's milestone at such heights.

In Şırnak's Silopi district, District Governor Çağlar Partal led a "Republic Walk" on Cudi Mountain, where around 100 participants assembled at the Sefine area for the trek.

The mountain's slopes were adorned with Turkish flags during the event, which concluded with a visit to the martyrdom site on Cudi Mountain.