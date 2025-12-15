France demands EU-Mercosur trade pact signing be put off

PARIS
France has urged the European Union to postpone the deadlines set for signing a free trade agreement with South American bloc Mercosur, rejecting the deal in its current form.

In a statement from Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office, Paris said the conditions were not in place for EU member states to vote on the agreement.

"France asks that the deadlines be pushed back to continue work on getting the legitimate measures of protection for our European agriculture," said the statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was due in Brazil yesterday for talks to finalize the landmark pact with the Mercosur bloc, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

But Brussels first has to get the approval of the EU member states over the coming week.

"Given a Mercosur summit is announced for Dec. 20, it is clear in this context that the conditions have not been met for any vote [by states] on authorizing the signing of the agreement," said the statement from Paris.

Earlier on Dec. 14, in an interview published in the Germany financial daily Handelsblatt, France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure made France's objections clear.

"As it stands, the treaty is simply not acceptable," he said.

Securing robust and effective safeguard clauses was one of the three key conditions France set before giving its blessing to the agreement, he added.

The other key points were requiring the same production standards faced by EU farmers and establishing "import controls."

"Until we have obtained assurances on these three points, France will not accept the agreement," said Lescure.

