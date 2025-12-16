US strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific kill eight: US military

US strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific kill eight: US military

WASHINGTON
US strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific kill eight: US military

This combination screen grabs from a video posted by US Southern Command (Southcom) X account on December 15, 2025 shows what the US military says are lethal strikes on three separate alleged narco-trafficking vessels (top) as they get hit (middle and bottom) in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Dec. 15, 2025.

Strikes on three alleged narco-trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean killed eight people on Monday, according to the U.S. military, as part of an ongoing campaign that has ended more than 90 lives.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking," U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X, adding that "a total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions-three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third."

The post includes video footage of three separate boats floating in water before they are each hit by strikes.

Since early September, the U.S. military under Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has targeted alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, destroying at least 26 vessels and killing at least 95 people.

The strikes have been accompanied by a massive U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean that includes the world's largest aircraft carrier and a slew of other warships, with U.S. President Trump insisting the goal is combatting narco-trafficking while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he suspects it is a pretext for regime change in Caracas.

During one of the first strikes, survivors of an initial attack on a boat were killed after the U.S. launched a second strike on the vessel, a controversial move that has generated accusations of a possible war crime.

Hegseth has maintained he did not order a second strike, instead attributing it to U.S. Admiral Frank Bradley.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

    Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

  2. LPG production rises 3 percent annually in October

    LPG production rises 3 percent annually in October

  3. Rob Reiner's son charged with parents' murder

    Rob Reiner's son charged with parents' murder

  4. Hong Kong's crypto exchange makes stock market debut

    Hong Kong's crypto exchange makes stock market debut

  5. DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

    DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended
Recommended
Rob Reiners son charged with parents murder

Rob Reiner's son charged with parents' murder
Australia holds first funeral for Bondi Beach attack victims

Australia holds first funeral for Bondi Beach attack victims
Fresh rains flood streets in war-scarred Gaza

Fresh rains flood streets in war-scarred Gaza
Syria says caught ISIL-linked cell behind shooting attack in northwest

Syria says caught ISIL-linked cell behind shooting attack in northwest
Kremlin says European participation would hinder Ukraine talks

Kremlin says European participation would hinder Ukraine talks
Trump imposes full travel bans on seven more countries, Palestinians

Trump imposes full travel bans on seven more countries, Palestinians
Trump orders blockade of sanctioned Venezuela oil tankers

Trump orders blockade of 'sanctioned' Venezuela oil tankers
WORLD Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

Police charged alleged Bondi killer Naveed Akram with terrorism, 15 counts of murder and a litany of other crimes on Wednesday after Australia's worst mass shooting in decades.
ECONOMY LPG production rises 3 percent annually in October

LPG production rises 3 percent annually in October

Türkiye's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production increased by 2.89 percent to 77,061 tons in October compared to the same month in 2024, according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿