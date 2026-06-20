Rare river god mosaic uncovered at Aspendos

ANTALYA

Excavations at the ancient city of Aspendos in southern Türkiye have revealed a rare mosaic portraying a river deity, an uncommon motif in ancient mosaic art.

The mosaic, discovered in the Eastern Square of Theater Street, which links the Aspendos Acropolis with the city’s famed theater, dates to the third century A.D. and depicts the “Young Eurymedon,” a symbolic representation of the Eurymedon River that sustained the ancient settlement.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy described the find as a major scientific discovery, saying it sheds new light on Roman-period mosaic art in Anatolia.

“At the center of the mosaic uncovered on Theatre Street is the depiction of the ‘Young Eurymedon,’ symbolizing the river that gave life to the city,” Ersoy said in a statement. He noted that the work stands out for both its iconographic features and the quality of its craftsmanship.

Archaeologists uncovered the mosaic within a structure measuring approximately 6 by 25 meters between the square and the eastern fortification walls. Preliminary assessments suggest the building was originally constructed as a pool in the early third century A.D. The excavated section, measuring roughly 6 by 7.5 meters, indicates that the mosaic floor likely extends into areas that remain unexcavated.

Researchers believe the structure was later divided into separate rooms following an earthquake that struck the region in 262 A.D.

The mosaic consists of two main panels. The first features geometric decorations, while the second contains a figurative composition centered on the river god. Based on its iconographic characteristics and comparisons with similar examples, scholars have identified the figure as the youthful river deity Eurymedon, associated with Aspendos.

The figure is depicted holding and crowned with reed leaves, while reclining against an amphora from which water flows, symbolizing fertility and the life-giving power of water. Fish swimming on either side of the deity further emphasize the river setting and enrich the composition.

Experts say the mosaic displays a high level of artistic skill through its use of small tesserae, subtle color transitions and detailed execution. Depictions of river gods are exceptionally rare in mosaic art, making the discovery particularly valuable from both scientific and cultural perspectives.