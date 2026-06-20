Rare river god mosaic uncovered at Aspendos

Rare river god mosaic uncovered at Aspendos

ANTALYA  
Rare river god mosaic uncovered at Aspendos

 

Excavations at the ancient city of Aspendos in southern Türkiye have revealed a rare mosaic portraying a river deity, an uncommon motif in ancient mosaic art.

The mosaic, discovered in the Eastern Square of Theater Street, which links the Aspendos Acropolis with the city’s famed theater, dates to the third century A.D. and depicts the “Young Eurymedon,” a symbolic representation of the Eurymedon River that sustained the ancient settlement.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy described the find as a major scientific discovery, saying it sheds new light on Roman-period mosaic art in Anatolia.

“At the center of the mosaic uncovered on Theatre Street is the depiction of the ‘Young Eurymedon,’ symbolizing the river that gave life to the city,” Ersoy said in a statement. He noted that the work stands out for both its iconographic features and the quality of its craftsmanship.

Archaeologists uncovered the mosaic within a structure measuring approximately 6 by 25 meters between the square and the eastern fortification walls. Preliminary assessments suggest the building was originally constructed as a pool in the early third century A.D. The excavated section, measuring roughly 6 by 7.5 meters, indicates that the mosaic floor likely extends into areas that remain unexcavated.

Researchers believe the structure was later divided into separate rooms following an earthquake that struck the region in 262 A.D.

The mosaic consists of two main panels. The first features geometric decorations, while the second contains a figurative composition centered on the river god. Based on its iconographic characteristics and comparisons with similar examples, scholars have identified the figure as the youthful river deity Eurymedon, associated with Aspendos.

The figure is depicted holding and crowned with reed leaves, while reclining against an amphora from which water flows, symbolizing fertility and the life-giving power of water. Fish swimming on either side of the deity further emphasize the river setting and enrich the composition.
Experts say the mosaic displays a high level of artistic skill through its use of small tesserae, subtle color transitions and detailed execution. Depictions of river gods are exceptionally rare in mosaic art, making the discovery particularly valuable from both scientific and cultural perspectives.

unearthed,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says Hormuz closed again after Israel strikes Lebanon

Iran says Hormuz closed again after Israel strikes Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says Hormuz closed again after Israel strikes Lebanon

    Iran says Hormuz closed again after Israel strikes Lebanon

  2. Erdoğan hails Türkiye’s first warship delivery to NATO, EU member

    Erdoğan hails Türkiye’s first warship delivery to NATO, EU member

  3. UN rights chief troubled by new EU migrant return rules

    UN rights chief troubled by new EU migrant return rules

  4. Bolivian president declares state of emergency after weeks of protests

    Bolivian president declares state of emergency after weeks of protests

  5. Israel strikes south Lebanon despite truce

    Israel strikes south Lebanon despite truce
Recommended
Kahramanmaraş: The city where every home produces a poet

Kahramanmaraş: The city where every home produces a poet
When holiday island becomes a place to call home

When holiday island becomes a place to call home
Historic mansion reopened as bookstore and museum

Historic mansion reopened as bookstore and museum
Louvre museum ‘running out of steam,’ says new director

Louvre museum ‘running out of steam,’ says new director
Exhibition highlights centuries of Sweden-Türkiye relations

Exhibition highlights centuries of Sweden-Türkiye relations
Jolie reflects on family support during ‘Couture’ production

Jolie reflects on family support during ‘Couture’ production
WORLD Iran says Hormuz closed again after Israel strikes Lebanon

Iran says Hormuz closed again after Israel strikes Lebanon

Iran said it was once again closing the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane on June 20 over Israel's attacks in Lebanon, calling them a violation of its deal with the United States to end the Middle East war.
ECONOMY Bulgaria eyes Turkish visitors in tourism push

Bulgaria eyes Turkish visitors in tourism push

Bulgaria’s new government has launched an initiative to strengthen cultural and tourism cooperation with Türkiye, seeking to attract more Turkish visitors through gastronomy, heritage sites and new travel routes.
SPORTS Türkiye exits World Cup after Paraguay defeat

Türkiye exits World Cup after Paraguay defeat

Türkiye has been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to 10-man Paraguay in its second Group D match.
﻿