Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band

ISTANBUL

Prosecutors have demanded prison sentences of up to one year for members of the Turkish pop band Manifest, following an investigation into their performances at a concert in Istanbul last month.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutors’ Office charged the six-member group with “indecent acts” and “exhibitionism,” alleging that their onstage behavior violated public morality.

The investigation was launched after Manifest’s Sept. 6 concert at Küçükçiftlik Park in Beşiktaş, which was announced as an 18+ event and sold out all 12,000 tickets.

According to the indictment, the band and accompanying performers “engaged in acts that could negatively affect the shared moral values of society.”

Authorities claimed that the group’s choreography and costumes fell under the scope of “indecent exposure.”

Manifest’s performance sparked polarized reactions online — while some users criticized the show as offensive, others defended it as a legitimate form of artistic expression.

The case has since ignited a public debate about the boundaries between art and morality in Türkiye’s entertainment scene.

Formed in 2025, Manifest rose to fame after competing in the online talent show Big5 Türkiye, where they built a large following among young audiences. They recently achieved international recognition with their hit “Arıyo,” which was accepted for consideration in the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” category at the 68th Grammy Awards.

The court will decide whether band members will face trial on charges that carry a prison term ranging from six months to one year.