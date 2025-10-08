Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band

Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band

ISTANBUL
Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band

Prosecutors have demanded prison sentences of up to one year for members of the Turkish pop band Manifest, following an investigation into their performances at a concert in Istanbul last month.

 

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutors’ Office charged the six-member group with “indecent acts” and “exhibitionism,” alleging that their onstage behavior violated public morality.

 

The investigation was launched after Manifest’s Sept. 6 concert at Küçükçiftlik Park in Beşiktaş, which was announced as an 18+ event and sold out all 12,000 tickets.

 

According to the indictment, the band and accompanying performers “engaged in acts that could negatively affect the shared moral values of society.”

 

Authorities claimed that the group’s choreography and costumes fell under the scope of “indecent exposure.”

 

Manifest’s performance sparked polarized reactions online — while some users criticized the show as offensive, others defended it as a legitimate form of artistic expression.

 

The case has since ignited a public debate about the boundaries between art and morality in Türkiye’s entertainment scene.

 

Formed in 2025, Manifest rose to fame after competing in the online talent show Big5 Türkiye, where they built a large following among young audiences. They recently achieved international recognition with their hit “Arıyo,” which was accepted for consideration in the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” category at the 68th Grammy Awards.

 

The court will decide whether band members will face trial on charges that carry a prison term ranging from six months to one year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump hails Erdoğans role in Gaza peace talks

Trump hails Erdoğan's role in Gaza peace talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump hails Erdoğan's role in Gaza peace talks

    Trump hails Erdoğan's role in Gaza peace talks

  2. CHP leader in Madrid for Socialist International meeting

    CHP leader in Madrid for Socialist International meeting

  3. Prosecutors seek 18-year sentences in Ankara concert probe

    Prosecutors seek 18-year sentences in Ankara concert probe

  4. THY may pivot to Airbus if engine deal with Boeing falters, chair says

    THY may pivot to Airbus if engine deal with Boeing falters, chair says

  5. Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home

    Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home
Recommended
Trump hails Erdoğans role in Gaza peace talks

Trump hails Erdoğan's role in Gaza peace talks
CHP leader in Madrid for Socialist International meeting

CHP leader in Madrid for Socialist International meeting
Prosecutors seek 18-year sentences in Ankara concert probe

Prosecutors seek 18-year sentences in Ankara concert probe
THY may pivot to Airbus if engine deal with Boeing falters, chair says

THY may pivot to Airbus if engine deal with Boeing falters, chair says
Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home

Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home
Fidan, Barzani meet to discuss terror-free Türkiye bid

Fidan, Barzani meet to discuss 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Scientists recreate ‘ant yogurt’ from traditional Turkish, Bulgarian recipe

Scientists recreate ‘ant yogurt’ from traditional Turkish, Bulgarian recipe
WORLD Trump hosts roundtable accusing sick media of backing Antifa

Trump hosts roundtable accusing 'sick' media of backing Antifa

Seated in the White House State Dining Room, U.S. President Donald Trump called on far-right content creators to name and shame backers of Antifa, leading a roundtable discussion that quickly devolved into media bashing.

ECONOMY Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor

Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor

Pope Leo XIV blasted how the wealthy elite live in a “bubble of comfort and luxury” while poor people suffer on the margins, confirming in his first teaching document Thursday that he is in perfect lockstep with his predecessor Pope Francis on matters of social and economic injustice.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿