Prominent actress selected as UNFPA’s goodwill ambassador

ISTANBUL

Hazal Kaya, a prominent Turkish actress, has been selected as the new goodwill ambassador of Turkey by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).



UNFPA Turkey announced the selection through a live broadcast from its social media account with the participation of Kaya.



“It is a great honor for us to have such a successful young person in our family,” said Hassan Mohtashami, the representative of UNFPA Turkey.



Expressing that UNFPA works to ensure reproductive choices and rights in this regard and aims to help every woman, whether adult or child, realize their potential, Mohtashami listed three main objectives of the agency.



“We want to reach three zeroes in 10 years: Zeroing the need for family planning, zeroing preventable maternal deaths, zeroing sexual and social violence and harmful practices,” he noted.



Noting that the UNFPA is celebrating its 50th year in Turkey, Zeynep Başarankut Kan, the assistant representative of UNFPA Turkey, said its main goal was to ensure more vulnerable groups have better access to services.



It is of great value to fight for the rights under an organization such as UNFPA, the actress noted while expressing her happiness on being chosen as the goodwill ambassador by UNFPA.



Pointing out that gender-based violence has increased, especially since the start of the pandemic, Kaya said, “I think the impact we have created is very valuable.”



“I will not stop fighting for the rights of all women, girls and vulnerable groups to live in a healthier, safer and more equal world,” Kaya added.