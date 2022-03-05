Priority sales for Istanbul Music Fest begin

  • March 05 2022 07:00:00

Priority sales for Istanbul Music Fest begin

ISTANBUL
Priority sales for Istanbul Music Fest begin

Priority sales for tickets of the 50th Istanbul Music Festival, slated to take place between June 6 and 24, has begun, Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) has announced.

Tulip Card (Lale Kart) members can purchase their event tickets at a discount both online and at İKSV box offices. The foundation also noted that the general sales would begin on March 11.

A certain number of tickets for students for each concert will be on sale for 10 Turkish Liras ($0,75), while students from the Music and Singing Department of universities will be able to watch the performances free of charge.

With the theme of Istanbul, the festival will host over 65 soloists, ensembles and orchestras from Turkey and abroad in 12 different venues for three weeks.

The Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), which reopened after a long restoration process, will be among the festival venues for the first time in many decades.

The event will also host the Turkish premieres of the works commissioned by conductor and composer Tan Dun and conductor and pianist Thomas Adès.

Significant ensembles, such as Deutsches Symphonie Orchester Berlin, Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra and Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, and star soloists, such as Anna Prohaska, Gautier Capuçon and Alice Sara Ott, will be among the guests of the festival.

Within the scope of the festival, free concerts will be held in different parks and venues of Istanbul on weekends, as well as “A Weekend with Music” events will be held in collaboration with İKSV Alt Kat.

Workshops for children and youth will also be held.

The festival’s classic “Talks Towards the Concert,” attended by names from different disciplines, will continue this year as well.

ARTS & LIFE Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters

Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters
MOST POPULAR

  1. Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

    Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

  2. Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

    Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

  3. Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

    Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

    Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

  5. West eyes more pressure on Russia after Ukraine nuclear plant attack

    West eyes more pressure on Russia after Ukraine nuclear plant attack
Recommended
Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters

Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters
UNESCO fears harm to Ukraine’s heritage sites

UNESCO fears harm to Ukraine’s heritage sites
Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric

Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Courtney Love settles Kurt Cobain guitar murder plot lawsuit

Courtney Love settles Kurt Cobain guitar murder plot lawsuit
Kardashian divorce from Ye finalized by LA judge

Kardashian divorce from Ye finalized by LA judge
Manson sues Woods over abuse allegations

Manson sues Woods over abuse allegations
WORLD Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates on March 3 criticized her ex-husband Bill Gates for having met multiple times with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of child sex crimes who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.
ECONOMY Sony, Honda plan joint electric vehicle company

Sony, Honda plan joint electric vehicle company

Sony is teaming up with automaker Honda to start a new company that will develop and sell electric vehicles, as the Japanese tech and electronics giant leaps into the rapidly growing sector.
SPORTS Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor travels to Fenerbahçe for a Week 28 game on March 6, with both sides aiming for a victory for the bragging rights.