Priority sales for Istanbul Music Fest begin

ISTANBUL

Priority sales for tickets of the 50th Istanbul Music Festival, slated to take place between June 6 and 24, has begun, Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) has announced.

Tulip Card (Lale Kart) members can purchase their event tickets at a discount both online and at İKSV box offices. The foundation also noted that the general sales would begin on March 11.

A certain number of tickets for students for each concert will be on sale for 10 Turkish Liras ($0,75), while students from the Music and Singing Department of universities will be able to watch the performances free of charge.

With the theme of Istanbul, the festival will host over 65 soloists, ensembles and orchestras from Turkey and abroad in 12 different venues for three weeks.

The Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), which reopened after a long restoration process, will be among the festival venues for the first time in many decades.

The event will also host the Turkish premieres of the works commissioned by conductor and composer Tan Dun and conductor and pianist Thomas Adès.

Significant ensembles, such as Deutsches Symphonie Orchester Berlin, Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra and Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, and star soloists, such as Anna Prohaska, Gautier Capuçon and Alice Sara Ott, will be among the guests of the festival.

Within the scope of the festival, free concerts will be held in different parks and venues of Istanbul on weekends, as well as “A Weekend with Music” events will be held in collaboration with İKSV Alt Kat.

Workshops for children and youth will also be held.

The festival’s classic “Talks Towards the Concert,” attended by names from different disciplines, will continue this year as well.