Tour of Türkiye cycling race to kick off in April

ANTALYA

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye is set to kick off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya and end in Istanbul on April 28, with the attendance of hundreds of cyclists from across the world.

Celebrating its 59th year, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye is gearing up to host renowned professional teams and athletes, traversing through Türkiye's unique landscapes and magnificent culture as the only intercontinental bicycle tour in the world with riders crossing a bridge from Istanbul’s Asian side to its European side.

With the support of the Turkish Presidency and the Sports Ministry of Türkiye, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye is organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation. Initiated in 1963 as the Marmara Tour, it gained international recognition in 1965 and has been under the patronage of the presidency since 1966. The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has significantly contributed to the development of Turkish cycling as the only cycling race in Türkiye categorized under the "ProSeries" by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye will span eight days and eight stages, stretching from Antalya to Kemer and Kaş, from Fethiye to Marmaris, from Bodrum to Kuşadası, and onward to Manisa, İzmir and finally Istanbul. The route will witness the fierce competition of world-renowned cyclists, culminating in the final stage from İzmir to Istanbul after teams transfer by air from İzmir.

With millions anticipated to follow the race closely, broadcasted by hundreds of television channels and media outlets globally, the tour is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.