Tour of Türkiye cycling race to kick off in April

Tour of Türkiye cycling race to kick off in April

ANTALYA
Tour of Türkiye cycling race to kick off in April

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye is set to kick off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya and end in Istanbul on April 28, with the attendance of hundreds of cyclists from across the world.

Celebrating its 59th year, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye is gearing up to host renowned professional teams and athletes, traversing through Türkiye's unique landscapes and magnificent culture as the only intercontinental bicycle tour in the world with riders crossing a bridge from Istanbul’s Asian side to its European side.

With the support of the Turkish Presidency and the Sports Ministry of Türkiye, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye is organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation. Initiated in 1963 as the Marmara Tour, it gained international recognition in 1965 and has been under the patronage of the presidency since 1966. The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has significantly contributed to the development of Turkish cycling as the only cycling race in Türkiye categorized under the "ProSeries" by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye will span eight days and eight stages, stretching from Antalya to Kemer and Kaş, from Fethiye to Marmaris, from Bodrum to Kuşadası, and onward to Manisa, İzmir and finally Istanbul. The route will witness the fierce competition of world-renowned cyclists, culminating in the final stage from İzmir to Istanbul after teams transfer by air from İzmir.

With millions anticipated to follow the race closely, broadcasted by hundreds of television channels and media outlets globally, the tour is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

Cycling Tour of Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

    Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

  2. Feds search Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe

    Feds search Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe

  3. Cultural Road Festival program launched

    Cultural Road Festival program launched

  4. Madonna to end 'Celebration' tour with free Copacabana show

    Madonna to end 'Celebration' tour with free Copacabana show

  5. Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye

    Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye
Recommended
Daday becomes Türkiyes latest Cittaslow gem

Daday becomes Türkiye's latest Cittaslow gem
Transport services nearing full capacity for Eid al-Fitr holiday

Transport services nearing full capacity for Eid al-Fitr holiday
Traffic accident kills 6 in Hatay

Traffic accident kills 6 in Hatay
Unique bond between stork, man grabs NY Times’ attention

Unique bond between stork, man grabs NY Times’ attention
Internet cafes running out of business amid soaring costs

Internet cafes running out of business amid soaring costs
Turkish landmarks go dark for Earth Hour

Turkish landmarks go dark for Earth Hour
WORLD Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said early Wednesday that 66 people had been killed overnight, including three killed in Israeli air strikes in and around Rafah.
ECONOMY Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye

Rent and home prices decline in real terms across Türkiye

In real terms, adjusted to inflation, rent and home prices declined in February compared to January across Türkiye and the country’s three largest cities, according to a report from Istanbul-based Bahçeşehir University’s Economic and Social Research Center (BETAM).
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿