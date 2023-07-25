President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

ANKARA
President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

One of the priorities of the government will be writing and approving a new civilian and libertarian constitution, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, recalling it would be the best way to mark the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye.

“Türkiye’s biggest obstacle in reaching its objectives is the existing constitution that remains from the coup plotters. On the top of our priorities is to get rid of this constitution,” Erdoğan said in his address on the occasion of the Appointment Ceremony of Judges and Public Prosecutors on July 25.

Although the Turkish constitution has been amended so many times since 1982, almost all the political parties agree that a brand new civilian charter should be written in parliament. However, attempts in the last decade remained futile due to political divergences between the political parties.

“We cannot accept the fact that we will mark the centennial of our republic with a constitution written by the coup plotters. We want to crown our centennial with a civilian, libertarian and inclusive constitution,” he said. “I truly believe that we will be able to keep our promise for a new constitution in the coming period.”

Ratification of the new constitution requires the support of 400 lawmakers out of 600. To take it to a referendum, at least 360 lawmakers’ votes are needed. Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its main ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) need the backing of around 40 lawmakers for taking a constitutional amendment to referendum.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

    President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

  2. Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

    Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

  3. CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

    CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

  4. Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

    Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

  5. Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark

    Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu affirms İmamoğlu as CHPs candidate for Istanbul mayor

Kılıçdaroğlu affirms İmamoğlu as CHP's candidate for Istanbul mayor
CHP leader says he is disturbed by İmamoğlu’s meeting

CHP leader says he is disturbed by İmamoğlu’s meeting
CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group
CHP calls parliament for an extraordinary meeting after tax hikes

CHP calls parliament for an extraordinary meeting after tax hikes
Parliament announces recess until October

Parliament announces recess until October
CHP, İYİ Party leaders discuss upcoming local election

CHP, İYİ Party leaders discuss upcoming local election
WORLD Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

China's foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported, after not being seen in the public eye for a month.

ECONOMY Business morale deteriorates, shows survey

Business morale deteriorates, shows survey

Confidence among Turkish businesses has declined for a second consecutive month in July, a survey conducted by the Central Bank shows.
SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.