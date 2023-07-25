President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

ANKARA

One of the priorities of the government will be writing and approving a new civilian and libertarian constitution, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, recalling it would be the best way to mark the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye.

“Türkiye’s biggest obstacle in reaching its objectives is the existing constitution that remains from the coup plotters. On the top of our priorities is to get rid of this constitution,” Erdoğan said in his address on the occasion of the Appointment Ceremony of Judges and Public Prosecutors on July 25.

Although the Turkish constitution has been amended so many times since 1982, almost all the political parties agree that a brand new civilian charter should be written in parliament. However, attempts in the last decade remained futile due to political divergences between the political parties.

“We cannot accept the fact that we will mark the centennial of our republic with a constitution written by the coup plotters. We want to crown our centennial with a civilian, libertarian and inclusive constitution,” he said. “I truly believe that we will be able to keep our promise for a new constitution in the coming period.”

Ratification of the new constitution requires the support of 400 lawmakers out of 600. To take it to a referendum, at least 360 lawmakers’ votes are needed. Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its main ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) need the backing of around 40 lawmakers for taking a constitutional amendment to referendum.