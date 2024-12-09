Turkish military helicopters collide in midair, killing six

ISPARTA

Six Turkish soldiers lost their lives when two helicopters collided during a training exercise in the southwestern province of Isparta on Dec. 9.

The UH-1 military helicopter, belonging to the army’s aviation school, plummeted near a fuel station in the district center of Keçiborlu, according to the authorities. Among the deceased were Brigadier General İsa Baydilli, along with two lieutenants and two sergeants.

The crash occurred due to a rotor collision between two helicopters of the same model, the military sources told daily Hürriyet.

Following the collision, one helicopter failed to maintain altitude and crashed, while the other managed to make a safe landing.

The teams retrieved all the bodies from the wreckage, Isparta's Mayor Şükrü Başdeğirmen confirmed.

The two personnel from the other helicopter are in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital.

"Two helicopters collided in midair. We were coming down the road and after the collision, one of them began to burn in the air. The other continued on and made a landing."

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz issued condolence messages for the fallen soldiers.

In August, a training aircraft from a civilian flight school in Bursa crashed, resulting in the deaths of a 61-year-old flight teacher and a 42-year-old student.

The accident occurred during a “touch and go” maneuver, shortly after the aircraft touched down on the runway before attempting to climb again.