Turkish military helicopters collide in midair, killing six

Turkish military helicopters collide in midair, killing six

ISPARTA
Turkish military helicopters collide in midair, killing six

Six Turkish soldiers lost their lives when two helicopters collided during a training exercise in the southwestern province of Isparta on Dec. 9.

The UH-1 military helicopter, belonging to the army’s aviation school, plummeted near a fuel station in the district center of Keçiborlu, according to the authorities. Among the deceased were Brigadier General İsa Baydilli, along with two lieutenants and two sergeants.

The crash occurred due to a rotor collision between two helicopters of the same model, the military sources told daily Hürriyet.

Following the collision, one helicopter failed to maintain altitude and crashed, while the other managed to make a safe landing.

The teams retrieved all the bodies from the wreckage, Isparta's Mayor Şükrü Başdeğirmen confirmed.

The two personnel from the other helicopter are in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital.

"Two helicopters collided in midair. We were coming down the road and after the collision, one of them began to burn in the air. The other continued on and made a landing."

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz issued condolence messages for the fallen soldiers.

In August, a training aircraft from a civilian flight school in Bursa crashed, resulting in the deaths of a 61-year-old flight teacher and a 42-year-old student.

The accident occurred during a “touch and go” maneuver, shortly after the aircraft touched down on the runway before attempting to climb again.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

    Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

  2. Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

    Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

  3. CHP leader renews calls for early polls

    CHP leader renews calls for early polls

  4. Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

    Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

  5. Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Recommended
Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan
Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece
CHP leader renews calls for early polls

CHP leader renews calls for early polls
Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye
Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Meeting day under review for DEM Pary- PKK head talks: Minister

Meeting day under review for DEM Pary- PKK head talks: Minister
Türkiye slams Israeli occupation of Syrian territories

Türkiye slams Israeli occupation of Syrian territories
WORLD European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assads fall

European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assad's fall

Britain, Germany, France, Italy and several other European countries have said they would freeze all pending asylum requests from Syrians after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in the January-November period reached 78.7 million, exhibiting an annual increase of 1.9 percent.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿