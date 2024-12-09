Syrians in Türkiye begin returning home after fall of Assad regime

Syrians in Türkiye begin returning home after fall of Assad regime

HATAY
Syrians in Türkiye begin returning home after fall of Assad regime

Syrians residing in Türkiye on Dec. 9 rushed to key border crossings to return to their country following the toppling of the regime after a protracted yearslong civil war.

"All Syrians have been awaiting this moment for 14 years. I haven't slept for hours because I am overwhelmed with excitement. God willing, our homeland will flourish," Syrian citizens Hamid Mahmoud, remarked to the Turkish İhlas News Agency.

Turkish media outlets captured scenes of hundreds of Syrian refugees queuing at the Cilvegözü Border Gate in the country’s southern province of Hatay starting from early hours of the day.

In a bid to prevent overcrowding, gendarmerie teams set up a separate control point about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the border.

After checks at this point, Syrians deemed eligible for crossing were directed to the Cilvegozu Border Gate.

Volunteer returns began just one day after the major offensive by opposition forces overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and forced him to flee the country.

Türkiye, home to over 3 million Syrian refugees during the conflict, has been the primary host nation for those displaced by the war.

"I came from Idlib, and now I am returning to my home. I’ve been here for three years. I am finally going back to my homeland. Türkiye treated us with immense hospitality during our stay," Mustafa al-Ahmed told a reporter waiting on the line.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said that facilitating returns is a government priority.

"One of our main goals is to accelerate the dignified return process for migrants who have been our guests for years," Kurtulmuş said, adding that Türkiye supports building a democratic and inclusive Syria where no group is marginalized.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz underlined the importance of trust-building and improving conditions in Syria, stating that Syrians will return “voluntarily, safely and with dignity.”

“A new transformation has begun in Syria, and the entire population must be represented in the transition process."

“The entire Syrian populace must be represented, and we hope the transition process will proceed inclusively," he said.

With the fall of Assad regime, numerous cities across Türkiye witnessed celebrations and jubilant demonstrations by Syrians. Flags of the former regime were removed from Syrian consulates in Türkiye, replaced with banners associated with opposition groups, which are anticipated to serve as the country's new national emblem.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

    Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

  2. Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

    Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

  3. CHP leader renews calls for early polls

    CHP leader renews calls for early polls

  4. Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

    Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

  5. Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Recommended
Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan
Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece
CHP leader renews calls for early polls

CHP leader renews calls for early polls
Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye
Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Meeting day under review for DEM Pary- PKK head talks: Minister

Meeting day under review for DEM Pary- PKK head talks: Minister
Türkiye slams Israeli occupation of Syrian territories

Türkiye slams Israeli occupation of Syrian territories
WORLD European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assads fall

European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assad's fall

Britain, Germany, France, Italy and several other European countries have said they would freeze all pending asylum requests from Syrians after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in the January-November period reached 78.7 million, exhibiting an annual increase of 1.9 percent.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿