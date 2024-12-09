Syrians in Türkiye begin returning home after fall of Assad regime

HATAY

Syrians residing in Türkiye on Dec. 9 rushed to key border crossings to return to their country following the toppling of the regime after a protracted yearslong civil war.

"All Syrians have been awaiting this moment for 14 years. I haven't slept for hours because I am overwhelmed with excitement. God willing, our homeland will flourish," Syrian citizens Hamid Mahmoud, remarked to the Turkish İhlas News Agency.

Turkish media outlets captured scenes of hundreds of Syrian refugees queuing at the Cilvegözü Border Gate in the country’s southern province of Hatay starting from early hours of the day.

In a bid to prevent overcrowding, gendarmerie teams set up a separate control point about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the border.

After checks at this point, Syrians deemed eligible for crossing were directed to the Cilvegozu Border Gate.

Volunteer returns began just one day after the major offensive by opposition forces overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and forced him to flee the country.

Türkiye, home to over 3 million Syrian refugees during the conflict, has been the primary host nation for those displaced by the war.

"I came from Idlib, and now I am returning to my home. I’ve been here for three years. I am finally going back to my homeland. Türkiye treated us with immense hospitality during our stay," Mustafa al-Ahmed told a reporter waiting on the line.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said that facilitating returns is a government priority.

"One of our main goals is to accelerate the dignified return process for migrants who have been our guests for years," Kurtulmuş said, adding that Türkiye supports building a democratic and inclusive Syria where no group is marginalized.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz underlined the importance of trust-building and improving conditions in Syria, stating that Syrians will return “voluntarily, safely and with dignity.”

“A new transformation has begun in Syria, and the entire population must be represented in the transition process."

“The entire Syrian populace must be represented, and we hope the transition process will proceed inclusively," he said.

With the fall of Assad regime, numerous cities across Türkiye witnessed celebrations and jubilant demonstrations by Syrians. Flags of the former regime were removed from Syrian consulates in Türkiye, replaced with banners associated with opposition groups, which are anticipated to serve as the country's new national emblem.