Japan’s royals conclude landmark visit to Türkiye

ANKARA

Japan's Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko concluded their five-day visit to Türkiye on Dec. 8, reaffirming a shared commitment to strengthening the enduring diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations through meaningful high-level discussions.

During their visit, the couple engaged in talks focused on enhancing Turkish-Japanese relations, making notable strides to foster collaboration and cultural exchanges between the two nations. The trip, marking the centenary of diplomatic ties, highlighted a renewed dedication to deepening these long-standing ties.

They also paid a visit to several landmarks of the country, including Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the capital city on Dec. 4. Their itinerary included a dinner hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later in the day.

On Dec. 5, the royal couple continued their tour in Istanbul, participating in several cultural events, including a notable visit to the renowned Hagia Sophia.

Toward the end of their visit, the couple also traveled to the central city of Kırşehir.

Accompanied by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, they paid a visit to Kalehöyük Archaeological Museum, Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archaeology and Japanese Park in the province.

The couple's visit to the city included an inspection of the Japanese government-backed Kalehöyük excavation site in the Kaman district, where Turkish and Japanese archaeologists are collaborating.

They held conversations with archaeologist Sachihiro Omura, director of the Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archaeology, at the Kalehöyük Archaeology Museum, which was constructed in 2009 through collaboration between the Turkish and Japanese governments and features artifacts that illuminate the city's 5,000-year history.

The couple also snapped a memento at the Japanese Park, one of the biggest botanical gardens outside of Japan.

The visit included various Turkish authorities, including the Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Serdar Çam and Kırşehir Governor Murat Sefa Demiryürek.