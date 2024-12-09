'I can't guarantee tariffs won't raise prices,’ says Trump

WASHINGTON

President-elect Donald Trump has said in an interview that he could not guarantee that consumer prices wouldn't rise if he implements tariffs on U.S. trade.

"I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press," in his first formal television interview since the November election, a vote dominated by concerns over inflation and the cost of living.

Trump has threatened broad trade penalties, but said he didn’t believe economists' predictions that added costs on those imported goods for American companies would lead to higher prices for U.S. consumers. He stopped short of a pledge that U.S. households won't be paying more as they shop.

“I can’t guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee tomorrow,” Trump said, seeming to open the door to accepting the reality of how import levies typically work as goods reach the retail market.

That's a different approach from Trump's typical speeches throughout the 2024 campaign, when he framed his election as a sure way to curb inflation.

In the interview, Trump defended tariffs generally, saying they are "going to make us rich.”

He has pledged that, on his first day in office in January, he would impose 25% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada unless those countries satisfactorily stop illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl into the United States.

He also has threatened additional tariffs on China to help force that country to crack down on fentanyl production.