'I can't guarantee tariffs won't raise prices,’ says Trump

'I can't guarantee tariffs won't raise prices,’ says Trump

WASHINGTON
I cant guarantee tariffs wont raise prices,’ says Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has said in an interview that he could not guarantee that consumer prices wouldn't rise if he implements tariffs on U.S. trade.

"I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press," in his first formal television interview since the November election, a vote dominated by concerns over inflation and the cost of living.

Trump has threatened broad trade penalties, but said he didn’t believe economists' predictions that added costs on those imported goods for American companies would lead to higher prices for U.S. consumers. He stopped short of a pledge that U.S. households won't be paying more as they shop.

“I can’t guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee tomorrow,” Trump said, seeming to open the door to accepting the reality of how import levies typically work as goods reach the retail market.

That's a different approach from Trump's typical speeches throughout the 2024 campaign, when he framed his election as a sure way to curb inflation.

In the interview, Trump defended tariffs generally, saying they are "going to make us rich.”

He has pledged that, on his first day in office in January, he would impose 25% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada unless those countries satisfactorily stop illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl into the United States.

He also has threatened additional tariffs on China to help force that country to crack down on fentanyl production.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

    Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

  2. Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

    Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

  3. CHP leader renews calls for early polls

    CHP leader renews calls for early polls

  4. Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

    Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

  5. Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months
Türkiye-Qatar natural gas pipeline could be revived: Bayraktar

Türkiye-Qatar natural gas pipeline could be revived: Bayraktar
Venezuela eyes strengthening cooperation in tourism industry

Venezuela eyes strengthening cooperation in tourism industry
Unemployment rate inches up to 8.8 percent in October

Unemployment rate inches up to 8.8 percent in October
Contraction in industrial production continues: Data

Contraction in industrial production continues: Data
OpenAI releases Sora AI video generator to public

OpenAI releases Sora AI video generator to public
Turkish firms weigh opportunities, risks after Assad’s fall

Turkish firms weigh opportunities, risks after Assad’s fall
WORLD European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assads fall

European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assad's fall

Britain, Germany, France, Italy and several other European countries have said they would freeze all pending asylum requests from Syrians after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in the January-November period reached 78.7 million, exhibiting an annual increase of 1.9 percent.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿