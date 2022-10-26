Ankara, London vow to deepen ties in new period

Ankara, London vow to deepen ties in new period

Türkiye and the United Kingdom have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in regional and global developments in three separate communications between senior leaders, including the one between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and King Charles III.

Erdoğan spoke over the phone with King Charles III of the United Kingdom late on Oct. 25, in their first conversation after the latter became the head of the British royal reign following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The call addressed the Türkiye-U.Kl relations. President Erdoğan extended his condolences for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” read a statement issued by the Communications Directorate.

“President Erdoğan voiced his belief that the two countries’ relations based on strategic partnership and allied relationship, and the strong cooperation spread across a great number of areas would further enhance in the new period,” it said.

In a separate communication, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly spoke over the phone late on Oct. 25 as well. Cleverly remained as the foreign secretary under the new government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“I thanked him for his work on the Black Sea Grain Initiative to tackle food insecurity posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Türkiye is a close partner and ally and we’ll continue to work together on shared global challenges,” Cleverly said on Twitter.

In the meantime, the two countries’ defense ministers also communicated late on Oct. 5 during which Defense Minister Hulusi Akar congratulated his counterpart, Ben Wallace, who could protect his position under the new British government.

In addition, the two defense ministers were scheduled to meet on Oct. 26 in Istanbul as Ben Wallace is expected to pay a snap visit. Along with bilateral defense and defense industry issues, the two men are also expected to discuss regional and global security developments, particularly the war in Ukraine.

Akar previously paid a visit to London on Oct. 6 and 7.

 

