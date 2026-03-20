Political leaders to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

Political leaders to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

ANKARA
Political leaders to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

Türkiye's major political parties have finalized their traditional Eid al-Fitr greeting schedules for the holiday’s second day on March 21, with leaders and delegations set to visit one another in a series of ceremonial meetings.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will receive representatives from 14 parties, while the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) plans to exchange greetings with 17 other parties at its headquarters in Ankara.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) is scheduled to meet with seven parties, and the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has nine scheduled meetings.

The bipartisan greetings are a long-standing tradition in Turkish politics during major religious holidays and are seen as opportunities for symbolic outreach across the political spectrum.

Representatives from smaller parties — including the İYİ (Good) Party, Felicity Party (SP), Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party), Democratic Left Party (DSP) and others — are listed in the exchange calendars, with specific visit times and delegation compositions outlined by each party’s headquarters.

Officials said all meetings are expected to take place on March 21, the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, with strict observance of health protocols.

 

Political leaders,

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