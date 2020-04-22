PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces

  • April 22 2020 09:39:47

PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces

A YPG/PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the country’s Interior Ministry said on April 21. 

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorist, identified by the initials H.A., who joined the terror organization eight years ago, turned himself in Nusaybin district of Mardin province, after being persuaded by security forces.

The terrorist said due to the coronavirus outbreak, the situation in Syria is “terrible” and many members of the terrorist group contracted the virus.

"The terrorist group wants those who are sick to commit suicide attacks," he said.

He also said that he has many friends who want to escape like him.

"If my friends, who hear my voice, want to live, they should run away as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, according to local sources, in areas occupied by the terrorist group in Syria, the outbreak has been out of control. Local people cannot find any medicine and treatment. If the members of the terror group find an opportunity, they will escape to Turkey.

Turkish security forces and the families of terrorists have so far been able to persuade at least 72 terrorists to drop weapons since the beginning of this year.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
People fined for violating virus rules in group photo

People fined for violating virus rules in group photo
Ankara slams French minister’s remarks on Turkey

Ankara slams French minister’s remarks on Turkey
Bosnia celebrates Turkish parliaments centenary

Bosnia celebrates Turkish parliament's centenary
Locals live isolated amid virus on Turkey’s lake island

Locals live isolated amid virus on Turkey’s lake island
Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks

Ankara blasts Greece over maritime jurisdiction remarks
Turkey evacuates over 2,000 expats worldwide amid virus

Turkey evacuates over 2,000 expats worldwide amid virus
WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.5 million on April 21, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index down in April

Consumer confidence index down in April

Turkish consumers' confidence in the country's economy has fallen 5.8% this month amid coronavirus fears, Turkey's statistical authority said on April 22. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 