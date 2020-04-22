PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A YPG/PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the country’s Interior Ministry said on April 21.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorist, identified by the initials H.A., who joined the terror organization eight years ago, turned himself in Nusaybin district of Mardin province, after being persuaded by security forces.



The terrorist said due to the coronavirus outbreak, the situation in Syria is “terrible” and many members of the terrorist group contracted the virus.

"The terrorist group wants those who are sick to commit suicide attacks," he said.

He also said that he has many friends who want to escape like him.

"If my friends, who hear my voice, want to live, they should run away as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, according to local sources, in areas occupied by the terrorist group in Syria, the outbreak has been out of control. Local people cannot find any medicine and treatment. If the members of the terror group find an opportunity, they will escape to Turkey.

Turkish security forces and the families of terrorists have so far been able to persuade at least 72 terrorists to drop weapons since the beginning of this year.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



