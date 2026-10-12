PKK evacuates four areas in north Iraq: security sources

PKK evacuates four areas in north Iraq: security sources

ANKARA  
PKK evacuates four areas in north Iraq: security sources

 

Turkish security sources have announced that the PKK has evacuated four residential areas in northern Iraq in line with the implementation of the “terror-free Türkiye” project.

The sources reported that the area evacuated on Oct. 8 by the PKK was the Baze region near Metina in northern Iraq.

“This development is a clear indication that the terror-free Türkiye project is advancing with determination,” the sources said.

Launched in late 2024, Türkiye’s anti-terror bid stipulates the full disarmament and dissolution of the PKK, ending decades-old terrorism that claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.

The process was further strengthened and matured after the Turkish parliament overwhelmingly voted in favor of a comprehensive framework law that tackles political and social aspects of the terror-free Türkiye bid.

In case all the weapons are laid down and the disarmament process is completed, the framework law will take effect and postpone legal procedures against certain members of the terror group for five to 10 years.

The sources recalled the importance of the implementation of this process for the future of Türkiye and informed that it is being run in a committed way and without giving concessions.

Citing the framework law, security sources emphasized that future stages of the initiative will intensify efforts to reintegrate PKK members into society.

They added that holistic programs in education, economics, and other key fields are being developed to support this transition and firmly solidify domestic peace and stability.

The sources said the ultimate goal of the “terror-free Türkiye” process is to “create an environment where all the different segments of the society will live together, in peace and stability across every corner of Türkiye, rooted in the foundation of Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood.”

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