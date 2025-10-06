Piccioli sets new Balenciaga beat

Italy's Pierpaolo Piccioli stressed that "every heart beats differently" in his first show as chief creative at Balenciaga on Oct. 4 as he set a more classic pulse for the fashion label, with support from Meghan Markle.

The 58-year-old was under huge scrutiny at Paris Fashion Week having replaced the highly rated Georgian designer Demna who left the brand in July having raised its profile and profits over a decade at the helm.

Demna, who counted Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B as well as Gen Z celeb fans, began the task of reviving fellow Kering-owned label Gucci at Milan Fashion Week last week.

Piccioli will be hoping his Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear designs keep Balenciaga relevant among younger buyers, but he also looked to have toned down the flamboyance and code-breaking of the Demna era.

His front-row also looked different, including the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who dressed in an ivory-coloured Balenciaga suit with cape for a rare trip to Europe from her home in California.

"She has long admired Piccioli's craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different," a spokesman for the Duchess told Hello! magazine.

Other VIPs included recently married Lauren Bezos, wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, and "The Devil Wears Prada" star Anne Hathaway.

﻿