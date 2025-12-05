Doctor jailed for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry

Doctor jailed for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry

LOS ANGELES
Doctor jailed for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry

A doctor who supplied "Friends" star Matthew Perry with ketamine in the months before he fatally overdosed, musing to a fellow physician over "how much this moron will pay" for the drug, was jailed in California on Dec. 3.

Salvador Plasencia, 44, is the first of five people to face justice over Perry's 2023 death in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

Plasencia was ordered to serve 30 months in prison for supplying the drug to the actor, who had well documented struggles with addiction, at grossly inflated prices.

In a victim impact statement filed with the court, Perry's mother Suzanne Perry and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, said Plasencia, who did not supply the fatal dose of the drug, had neglected his duty as a doctor.

"Matthew's recovery counted on you saying no," they wrote. "Your motives? I can't imagine. A doctor whose life is devoted to helping people?"

Plasencia's attorneys, Karen Goldstein and Debra White, who had argued for a probationary sentence, said their client, who has surrendered his medical license, was filled with regret.

"He is not a villain. He is someone who made serious mistakes in his treatment decisions involving the off-label use of ketamine, a drug commonly used for depression that does not have uniform standards," they said after the sentencing.

"The mistakes he made over the 13 days during which he treated Mr. Perry will stay with him forever."

Another doctor, Mark Chavez, pleaded guilty in October to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry.

Plasencia allegedly bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the American-Canadian actor at hugely inflated prices.

The four other people who have also admitted their part in supplying drugs to the actor will be sentenced over the coming months.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Womens participation in governance critical

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

    Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

  2. German FM to visit China for economic talks

    German FM to visit China for economic talks

  3. Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

    Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

  4. Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

    Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

  5. Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

    Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek
Recommended
Italys luxury brands shaken by sweatshop probes

Italy's luxury brands shaken by sweatshop probes
Karahantepe to welcome visitors with renewed appearance

Karahantepe to welcome visitors with renewed appearance
Cultural elements of Hatay documented

Cultural elements of Hatay documented
Underwater formations of Gilindire Cave on camera

Underwater formations of Gilindire Cave on camera
Dua Lipas Mexico concerts come with specialty tacos, margaritas

Dua Lipa's Mexico concerts come with specialty tacos, margaritas
Pelican ‘Suzi’ becomes regular at Hatay fishing shelter

Pelican ‘Suzi’ becomes regular at Hatay fishing shelter
WORLD German FM to visit China for economic talks

German FM to visit China for economic talks

Germany's foreign minister heads to China this weekend for talks focused on tense economic ties between Europe and Beijing, particularly in the area of rare earths, Berlin said Friday.
ECONOMY Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to acquire film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the two U.S. companies announced Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿