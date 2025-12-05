Dua Lipa's Mexico concerts come with specialty tacos, margaritas

Dua Lipa's Mexico concerts come with specialty tacos, margaritas

MEXICO CITY
Dua Lipas Mexico concerts come with specialty tacos, margaritas

Dua Lipa’s three concerts in Mexico are accompanied by an exclusive culinary experience: A pop-up taqueria named La Dua, complete with hot sauce and margaritas.

The British pop singer on Dec. 1opened La Dua, a temporary taco shop where registered fans can eat tacos and sip drinks in her honor.

La Dua’s menu is headlined by three specialty tacos — all inspired by her songs and albums: The pork rind Houdini Taco, the flank steak Taco Maria, and the cheesy beef barbecue Radical Optimism Taco. Patrons can also order consommé and drinks such as “Training Season Water” (cucumber and lemon), beer or a lemon tequila margarita. The entire menu is priced at 249 pesos (about $14).

Also included with the menu was a gift bag containing napkins, a taquero hat and a 2026 calendar featuring Dua Lipa, designed to mimic the classic calendars found in authentic Mexican taquerias.

“I’m going to frame it, in my room,” said Fernanda Reyes, 23, adding that her favorite taco was Radical Optimism.

According to data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography, INEGI, 70 percent of the Mexican population considers tacos their favorite food and more than 90 percent consume them at least once a week. Mexico City has more than 10,900 taquerias, according to INEGI. City residents placed 8 million taco orders through the Uber application in 2024.

La Dua pop-up taqueria is located within the premises of an existing taco shop, Tacos Los Caramelos, in the upscale Condesa neighborhood. A significant portion of Tacos Los Caramelos’ staff is dedicated to managing the singer’s special project.

“The intention is that you feel sheltered by us, that you come for your taco, that you can live that experience and then eat it,” said Javier Morales, the 33-year-old waiters’ manager who works at Tacos Los Caramelos.

On her Radical Optimism tour, Dua Lipa dedicated a segment to cover songs, previously featuring hits by Soda Stereo in Argentina and Shakira in Colombia.

On Dec. 1 night, during her first concert in the Mexican capital, Lipa performed “Bésame Mucho” a song written by Consuelo Velázquez, but sung in the style of Mexican crooner Luis Miguel.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Womens participation in governance critical

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

    Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

  2. German FM to visit China for economic talks

    German FM to visit China for economic talks

  3. Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

    Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

  4. Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

    Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

  5. Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

    Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek
Recommended
Italys luxury brands shaken by sweatshop probes

Italy's luxury brands shaken by sweatshop probes
Karahantepe to welcome visitors with renewed appearance

Karahantepe to welcome visitors with renewed appearance
Cultural elements of Hatay documented

Cultural elements of Hatay documented
Doctor jailed for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry

Doctor jailed for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry
Underwater formations of Gilindire Cave on camera

Underwater formations of Gilindire Cave on camera
Pelican ‘Suzi’ becomes regular at Hatay fishing shelter

Pelican ‘Suzi’ becomes regular at Hatay fishing shelter
WORLD German FM to visit China for economic talks

German FM to visit China for economic talks

Germany's foreign minister heads to China this weekend for talks focused on tense economic ties between Europe and Beijing, particularly in the area of rare earths, Berlin said Friday.
ECONOMY Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to acquire film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the two U.S. companies announced Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿