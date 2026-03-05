Triceratops skeleton heads to auction

Triceratops skeleton heads to auction

SINGAPORE
Triceratops skeleton heads to auction

A triceratops skeleton that spent decades in a Wyoming museum is going under the hammer as the market for dinosaur fossils soars.

Named Trey, the 5.3-meter-long herbivore will be auctioned online March 17–31 on Joopiter, the platform founded by musician Pharrell Williams. Preauction estimates put the sale between 4.5 million and 5.5 million dollars.

Discovered near Lusk, Wyoming, in 1993 by paleontologists Lee Campbell and the late Allen Graffham, Trey greeted visitors at the 1995 opening of the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis and stayed on loan until 2023. The skeleton is now in Singapore for private viewings.

“Trey has a cultural aspect many auction fossils don’t,” said paleontologist Andre LuJan. “It has inspired children to pursue paleontology.”

The sale reflects a boom in dinosaur investments. In 2024, the stegosaurus Apex sold for 44.6 million dollars, surpassing the 31.8 million paid for the Tyrannosaurus rex Stan in 2020. A young dinosaur skeleton recently sold for over 30 million dollars, far exceeding its 4–6 million preauction estimate at Sotheby’s.

Collectors are increasingly drawn to items with cultural resonance, said Joopiter sales head Caitlin Donovan. LuJan added, “Dinosaurs have always captivated our imagination … people are starting to see their value as assets.”

However, some paleontologists warn that the boom could limit scientific access. Kristi Curry Rogers of Macalester College said museums are “getting priced out” and fossils in private hands can mean “data lost to science.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

  2. Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

    Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

  3. Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

    Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

  4. Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

    Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

  5. Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

    Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Recommended
Ancient lake in Antalya refills after heavy rains

Ancient lake in Antalya refills after heavy rains
Michelangelos works hidden in secret room, researcher says

Michelangelo's works hidden in 'secret room', researcher says
‘Sacred Relics’ exhibit opens at Rami Library

‘Sacred Relics’ exhibit opens at Rami Library
War Child UK releases new benefit album after ‘Help’ success

War Child UK releases new benefit album after ‘Help’ success
Rare Roman water canal unearthed in Trabzon

Rare Roman water canal unearthed in Trabzon
‘Squid Game: The Experience’ to open in Istanbul

‘Squid Game: The Experience’ to open in Istanbul
Ethnobotanical heritage around Lake Sapanca documented

Ethnobotanical heritage around Lake Sapanca documented
WORLD Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 POWs each on Friday, both sides said, the second round of a swap that has seen 500 soldiers from both sides returning home.
ECONOMY Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

The number of foreign-controlled businesses in Türkiye edged higher in 2024, climbing modestly from 10,673 in 2023 to 11,086, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6.  
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿