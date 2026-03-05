Ethnobotanical heritage around Lake Sapanca documented

Ethnobotanical heritage around Lake Sapanca documented

SAKARYA
Researchers have documented the ethnobotanical knowledge around Lake Sapanca, cataloguing 112 plant species utilized by local communities along with their vernacular names.

Associate Professor Mehmet Sağıroğlu from the Department of Biology at Sakarya University and undergraduate student Neşe Başar conducted research last year to uncover the ethnobotanical heritage hidden in Sapanca’s natural environment.

As part of the project supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), Başar interviewed 52 people aged 55 and over across 11 locations around the lake and carried out 17 field studies.

Documenting how local people use various plants, Başar photographed the species during fieldwork and carefully removed samples without damaging their roots. The specimens were later dried using pressing techniques in the university’s herbarium.

Under the supervision of Sağıroğlu, Başar classified the plants according to their morphological characteristics, drawing on Peter Hadland Davis’ 11-volume work Flora of Türkiye and the East Aegean Islands to trace the region’s cultural heritage.

In the study, which aims to both document the region’s ethnobotanical culture and preserve traditional knowledge for future generations, Başar scientifically identified 112 plant species belonging to 48 families. She documented that 48 of the plants are used for medicinal purposes, 49 for both medicinal and food purposes and 15 for other uses.

Sağıroğlu told state-run Anadolu Agency that they found 112 plant species from 48 families, including foxtail, lamb’s quarters, star thistle, devil’s coach wheel, hops, lion’s tail, mallow, pointed salep, dyer’s madder, burunca, wool grass and grapevine, naturally used by local people for various purposes.

Describing Anatolia as a cradle of civilizations that has hosted numerous communities, Sağıroğlu said Sapanca is one of the significant areas reflecting this diversity.

“The methods known by local people here must be identified and revealed before they disappear. Otherwise, that culture will gradually fade away. We carried out this study to uncover the existing knowledge among the public,” he said.

It could provide major benefits

Başar explained that ethnobotany examines the relationship between people and plants and that they selected Sapanca due to its rich plant diversity.

She said they recorded how plants are used, which ailments they are used for, which parts of the plants are utilized and their local names.

“In identification, we examine the plant’s morphological features — its flower, fruit, seed, stem and roots — and diagnose the species through comparison. We worked in 11 locations in Sapanca and conducted interviews with 52 people. Most of those I interviewed were over 55 years old because knowledge passed down from the past is extremely valuable to us and we wanted to record it. We want to compile and document this traditional knowledge because it may otherwise disappear,” she said.

Başar added that the findings could make significant contributions in the future.

“For example, oleander collected from around the lake is normally poisonous and should never be ingested, but when its leaves and flowers are boiled and crushed, it has been observed to be very beneficial for eczema, helping to relieve scaly skin. Similarly, onions have been shown to help treat styes. Their juice is also known to be effective for cold sores,” she said.

Stating that oral knowledge disappears if not recorded, Başar concluded: “Our aim in documenting this knowledge is to pass it on to future generations and benefit humanity. I believe it will be particularly beneficial for endemic species and could reveal new potential. Türkiye is already very rich in plant diversity, and I believe it will become even richer. It could provide major benefits for pharmaceutical companies and the health care sector. Many of these plants must certainly be recorded.”

 

