‘Squid Game: The Experience’ to open in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Netflix’s global hit “Squid Game” will arrive in Istanbul with a live experience following successful events in New York, Seoul, Madrid and London. “Squid Game: The Experience” will open on April 1 at MetroCity AVM.

The 60-minute immersive event will host groups of 48 participants inside a 3,000-square-meter venue, inviting visitors to compete in games inspired by the hit Netflix series.

Part of a global tour that has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors worldwide, the Istanbul edition will be presented through a collaboration between Netflix, LETSGO and BWO Entertainment.

Designed for fans of all ages, the experience allows participants to step directly into the competitive world of the series. Played in groups of 48 and lasting approximately one hour, the event tests strategy, reflexes and courage, as players compete not only against the game but also against friends, family members and colleagues.

Visitors will face challenges inspired by the series, including the iconic “Red Light, Green Light” under the watchful eye of Young-hee. The Front Man will also appear as players take part in games designed to recreate the tension and atmosphere of the show, alongside newly created surprise challenges.

After completing the course, participants can visit a Night Market area offering Korean snacks and beverages inspired by the series. A retail section titled Squid Mart will feature exclusive merchandise, while dedicated photo areas will allow visitors to capture moments from the experience.