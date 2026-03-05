Paris fashion week defies international shadow of war

PARIS

Paris fashion week maintained its schedule on Tuesday, despite the shadow cast by the Middle East war, with film stars and directors watching Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent shows.

Singer and designer Pharrell Williams, actor Isabelle Adjani and Spanish director Pedro Almodovar joined socialites and influencers at Jonathan Anderson's latest show for Dior which was held in the Tuileries gardens in central Paris.

Despite the spreading U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, there would be "no cancellations and no modifications" to the week, said Pascal Morand, executive president of the FHCM haute couture federation, the organizers.

His federation remained "very attentive of the situation, in contact with the prefecture," he told AFP ahead of the start of events.

Dior and Saint-Laurent were the star turns on the first main day of the week of displays for autumn/winter wear.

Irishman Anderson's second show for Dior since his move there last year was inspired by impressionist painter Claude Monet's "Water Lilies" for the outfits and the display that was held over a pond in the Paris park.

A glass covered promenade was built across the pond to act as a catwalk.

Jeanne Le Bault, fashion editor for Marie Claire magazine, called the show "a collection that celebrates the Dior heritage while making it fresher, more fluid and inspired by nature."

Tuxedos for women and dark lace dominated Anthony Vaccarello's show for Saint Laurent, which drew Charlotte Gainsbourg and K-pop singer Rose.

To mark his 10 years at the firm, the 44-year-old Belgian showed off his love of lace, though in few colors, with top model Bella Hadid among those on the catwalk.

He said in notes for the show that the tuxedo jackets were intended to give a "liberating feeling of ease and freedom".

On Wednesday there will be shows by Courrèges, Balmain, Dries van Noten, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In the evening there will be Belgian Pieter Mulier's final show for Alaia before he leaves to take over at Versace.