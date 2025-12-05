Underwater formations of Gilindire Cave on camera

MERSİN

Deep beneath Türkiye's southern coast, the hidden lake of Mersin’s Gilindire Cave unveils breathtaking underwater formations — a secret wonderland discovered decades ago when a shepherd chased a porcupine into the shadows — and has been vividly captured on camera in unprecedented detail.

The cave in the Aydıncık district, which preserves hydrological and atmospheric data from the Ice Age, hosted a diving expedition led by underwater documentary producer and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan.

Accompanied by the Coast Guard Mediterranean Region Command’s Diving Team, retired navy colonel Fatih Erhan and cave diving instructors Mahmut İğde and Boğaç Dağhan Günöz, Ceylan descended 560 steps to reach the lake.

After completing preparations, the team entered the water and dived to a depth of 30 meters. During the 90-minute dive, they filmed striking formations including stalactites, stalagmites, columns, travertines and cave pearls.

Ceylan told state-run Anadolu Agency that they witnessed the impressive natural and cultural heritage of the site.

“We captured the underwater richness of this cave with special permission. This place is a masterpiece, a legacy of nature as an artist,” he said. “Introducing it to the world and promoting it for diving tourism would be a great privilege for our country. We recorded the cinematic scenery of the cave underwater as well.”

Instructor Mahmut İğde added, “There is a legendary underwater beauty here. Stunning formations, stalactites and stalagmites, an entire underwater world.”

Gilindire Cave was discovered in 1999 when a shepherd followed a porcupine while grazing his animals. The cave contains numerous distinct formations, including stalactites, stalagmites, columns, travertines, cave pearls and structures resembling showerheads.

Formed during the transition to the post-glacial period at the beginning of the Quaternary, the cave’s final section remains submerged. Experts believe its underwater stalactites and stalagmites have survived intact because they were shielded from atmospheric change.

Situated 45 meters above sea level and extending 555 meters horizontally, the cave features massive dripstone structures that divide the main gallery into various halls and chambers. With water reaching a depth of roughly 47 meters, Gilindire is widely known as ”Aynalıgöl.”

Visitors can reach the cave by turning toward the seaside from the Mersin-Antalya highway, about 4 kilometers from Aydıncık’s district center.