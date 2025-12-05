Pelican ‘Suzi’ becomes regular at Hatay fishing shelter

Pelican ‘Suzi’ becomes regular at Hatay fishing shelter

HATAY
Pelican ‘Suzi’ becomes regular at Hatay fishing shelter

A pelican, named “Suzi” by fishermen in the southern province of Hatay’s Payas district, has become the unofficial mascot of the local fishing shelter where she is hand-fed each day.

 

The bird first appeared at the İstiklal neighborhood shelter after the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes. Fisherman Tekin Uçar, 50, offered help to the lone pelican, thought to have been separated from her migrating flock, and began feeding her fish. Suzi soon became Uçar’s quiet companion on his boat, and other fishermen quickly joined in caring for her.

 

Now, Suzi waits for boats returning from the Mediterranean and spends much of her day wandering calmly around the docks.

 

Uçar told state-run Anadolu Agency that Suzi has become the shelter’s mascot. He said he was delighted when the pelican returned two months ago after a period of absence. “She comes and goes, but always finds her way back. Maybe she’ll leave again in a few months. We look after her like our own. She is one of God’s silent creatures. We love her, and we feed her,” he said.

 

Sometimes, Suzi even waits for him in the morning. “While I sort the nets, she takes fish straight from my hand. Sometimes I hold her in my arms. She walks around a bit after eating, then returns. Everyone here calls her, loves her, and feeds her. She has become like a child to us,” he added.

 

Fellow fisherman Mehmet Selli, 43, said Suzi eats around 1.5 kilograms of fish a day. “She fills her stomach, goes off for a while, then comes back toward the evening. She has now been here regularly for about two months,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Womens participation in governance critical

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

    Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

  2. German FM to visit China for economic talks

    German FM to visit China for economic talks

  3. Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

    Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

  4. Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

    Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

  5. Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

    Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek
Recommended
Italys luxury brands shaken by sweatshop probes

Italy's luxury brands shaken by sweatshop probes
Karahantepe to welcome visitors with renewed appearance

Karahantepe to welcome visitors with renewed appearance
Cultural elements of Hatay documented

Cultural elements of Hatay documented
Doctor jailed for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry

Doctor jailed for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry
Underwater formations of Gilindire Cave on camera

Underwater formations of Gilindire Cave on camera
Dua Lipas Mexico concerts come with specialty tacos, margaritas

Dua Lipa's Mexico concerts come with specialty tacos, margaritas
WORLD German FM to visit China for economic talks

German FM to visit China for economic talks

Germany's foreign minister heads to China this weekend for talks focused on tense economic ties between Europe and Beijing, particularly in the area of rare earths, Berlin said Friday.
ECONOMY Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to acquire film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the two U.S. companies announced Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿