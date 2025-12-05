Pelican ‘Suzi’ becomes regular at Hatay fishing shelter

HATAY

A pelican, named “Suzi” by fishermen in the southern province of Hatay’s Payas district, has become the unofficial mascot of the local fishing shelter where she is hand-fed each day.

The bird first appeared at the İstiklal neighborhood shelter after the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes. Fisherman Tekin Uçar, 50, offered help to the lone pelican, thought to have been separated from her migrating flock, and began feeding her fish. Suzi soon became Uçar’s quiet companion on his boat, and other fishermen quickly joined in caring for her.

Now, Suzi waits for boats returning from the Mediterranean and spends much of her day wandering calmly around the docks.

Uçar told state-run Anadolu Agency that Suzi has become the shelter’s mascot. He said he was delighted when the pelican returned two months ago after a period of absence. “She comes and goes, but always finds her way back. Maybe she’ll leave again in a few months. We look after her like our own. She is one of God’s silent creatures. We love her, and we feed her,” he said.

Sometimes, Suzi even waits for him in the morning. “While I sort the nets, she takes fish straight from my hand. Sometimes I hold her in my arms. She walks around a bit after eating, then returns. Everyone here calls her, loves her, and feeds her. She has become like a child to us,” he added.

Fellow fisherman Mehmet Selli, 43, said Suzi eats around 1.5 kilograms of fish a day. “She fills her stomach, goes off for a while, then comes back toward the evening. She has now been here regularly for about two months,” he said.