Karahantepe to welcome visitors with renewed appearance

Karahantepe, one of the key Neolithic settlements in southeastern Türkiye, is preparing to welcome visitors with a renewed look as construction continues on a visitor center, excavation house, sheltering roof, archaeological research facility and redesigned walking route.

 

The site is a central component of the Taş Tepeler Project, one of the most comprehensive archaeological initiatives in the history of the republic, with excavations ongoing in Şanlıurfa for the past five years. Karahantepe is among the most significant dig areas within the project.

 

More than 250 T-shaped standing stones, similar to those found at Göbeklitepe — a UNESCO World Heritage site — have been uncovered in the area, along with numerous artifacts ranging from human-shaped three-dimensional sculptures to various animal depictions.

 

Located 46 kilometers from the city center in the Tek Tek Mountains National Park, the site is rapidly developing in response to both growing scientific interest and increasing visitor numbers.

 

The three-story Visitor Reception Center is nearing completion. Work also continues on a large-scale protective roof that will safeguard the site’s discoveries.

 

Improvements are being introduced to provide a more structured route for visitors, while the new Archaeological Research Center — now under construction — will include restoration, photography and archaeometry laboratories.

 

All major investments are expected to be completed next year, opening the area to the public with its new face.

 

Professor Necmi Karul, head of the Karahantepe excavation, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the site spreads across 14 hectares.

 

Karul said interest in Karahantepe has been growing steadily and noted that roughly one-third of the nearly 1 million people who visit Göbeklitepe also want to see Karahantepe, prompting authorities to accelerate development efforts.

 

“Construction continues on a research center and excavation house. A protective shelter and a new reception center are also planned for the site, and those projects are nearing completion. Many activities accompanying the scientific work, along with planning and design efforts, are being carried out simultaneously in Karahantepe.”

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
