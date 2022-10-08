Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, dies at age 22

Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, dies at age 22

WASHINGTON
Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, dies at age 22

Pebbles, a Toy Fox Terrier that held the record as the world’s oldest dog, died earlier this week at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records.

Born on March 28, 2000, on Long Island, in New York state, the female terrier lived most of her life in to South Carolina, giving birth to 32 puppies over the years.

A team from Guinness World Records, which announced her death on Oct. 5, had determined in May 2022 that Pebbles was the world’s oldest living dog.

Pebbles “sadly passed away of natural causes peacefully at her home surrounded by her family,” her owner, Julie Gregory, wrote on Instagram.

According to Gregory, the pooch “enjoyed trying new foods” and “was pampered” during her life. She weighed in at four pounds.

In 2012, Pebbles’ veterinarian put the terrier on a cat food diet, which Guinness said in an article on its website contains more meat-based protein. Pebbles died five months before her 23rd birthday.

WORLD Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister

    Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister

  2. TANAP’s capacity to be doubled: Minister

    TANAP’s capacity to be doubled: Minister

  3. 8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

    8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

  4. Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

    Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

  5. Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn

    Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn
Recommended
Kevin Spacey in court over 1980s sex misconduct claim

Kevin Spacey in court over 1980s sex misconduct claim
In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains

In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains
Annie Ernaux strongly defends feminist ideas

Annie Ernaux strongly defends feminist ideas
Opera and modern dance show by IDOB

Opera and modern dance show by IDOB
Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
WORLD Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran said on Oct. 7 an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests.
ECONOMY All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All economic policy instruments will be used in the most effective way in the fight against inflation, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.