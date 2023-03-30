Paul Newman’s Rolexes in auction by Sotheby’s

NEW YORK
Two Rolexes that carried “sentimental” value for actor Paul Newman will be auctioned as part of a broad collection of the late icon’s personal effects, with the timepieces each expected to earn up to $1 million.

Sotheby’s said last month that more than 300 items owned by the movie star and car racer Newman and his wife of 50 years Joanne Woodward would go under the hammer on June 9.

On March 28, the auction house unveiled the two Rolex Daytonas, classic and coveted watches that celebrate the model’s 60th anniversary this year, and which Sotheby’s said Newman wore during his celebrated racing career.

The ‘Zenith’ Daytona Rolex was presented to Newman in 1995 to mark his victory in Florida’s 24 hours of Daytona Race in the GTS-2 category. He was 70 years old at the time and became the endurance contest’s oldest winner.

The other, in white gold, was a gift from Woodward which bears the inscription: “DRIVE VERY SLOWLY,” followed by “JOANNE.”

Sotheby’s said the watches are “imbued with sentimental and historical value imparting from pinnacle moments in Newman’s celebrated racing career.”

Each watch is valued at $500,000 to $1,000,000, but the final price will be determined by the highest bidder in June.

Another Rolex that belonged to Newman, who died in 2008, was sold by New York auction house Phillips for a staggering $17.8 million in 2017, a world record for a wrist watch.

 

