Passport-free regime between Turkey, Azerbaijan soon

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan will soon be able to travel to each other’s country with only their state identity cards, the Turkish foreign minister announced on Dec. 10.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens will be able to travel between the two countries with only their ID cards very soon under the protocol that he signed with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Congratulating this development, Çavuşoğlu said that the move suits the "one nation, two states" principle.

His announcement came after the joint news conference by the Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın, Çavuşoğlu, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun attended the ceremony of Victory Parade at the Azerbaijani capital Baku.