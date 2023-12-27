Parliament’s foreign affairs committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

ANKARA

The Turkish Parliament's foreign affairs committee on Tuesday gave the green light for Sweden's NATO membership.

Following the approval at the committee on Dec. 26, the protocol will now be submitted to the general assembly for a vote. Simple majority of the 600 lawmakers will suffice for the ratification of the bid.

The protocol, supported by the ruling the Justice and Development Party (AKP), its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), faced opposition from deputies of the İYİ (Good Party) and the Felicity Party who voted against the bid. The DEM Party left the commission, expressing dissatisfaction that Türkiye linked the ratification to the sale of F-16s.

Earlier this month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan openly linked ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership to the U.S. Congress’ approval of a Turkish request to purchase 40 new F-16 fighter jets and kits to modernize Türkiye’s existing fleet.

Fuat Oktay, the chairman of the foreign affairs commission, hailed Sweden’s steps in the constitutional and legal framework to enhance the fight against terrorism and impede terrorist organizations' activities within the country.

Oktay highlighted a visit from the Swedish ambassador, noting that the envoy assured Sweden would fulfill its responsibilities and continue to do so post-membership.

“The ambassador also emphasized their commitment to initiating legal reforms to prevent heinous attacks on our sacred values and books. Furthermore, he stressed that neither the government nor the majority of the Swedish people condone these assaults. The steps and commitments made by Swedish authorities so far are commendable,” Oktay said.

Briefing the committee members before the vote, Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar cited Sweden had taken steps to meet Turkish demands, including lifting restrictions on defense industry sales and amending anti-terrorism laws in ways that “no one could have imaged five or six years ago.”

“It is unrealistic to expect that the Swedish authorities will immediately fulfill all of our demands. This is a process, and this process requires long-term and consistent effort,” he said, adding that Türkiye will continue to monitor Sweden’s progress.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström welcomed the committee's decision on a message posted on X.

“The next step is for parliament to vote on the matter. We look forward to becoming a member of NATO,” he tweeted.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed the development, saying that he counts on Türkiye and Hungary “to now complete their ratifications as soon as possible. Sweden’s membership will make NATO stronger.”

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the United States-led defense organization after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Hungary has also stalled Sweden’s bid, alleging that Swedish politicians have told “blatant lies” about the condition of Hungary’s democracy. Hungary hasn't announced when the country’s ratification may occur.