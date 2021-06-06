Parliament speaker requests information over minister’s allegations

ANKARA

Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop submitted a request in writing to the Interior Ministry on May 27 for the identity disclosure of a lawmaker allegedly receiving a sizable monthly paycheque from an organized crime leader, according to daily Milliyet.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu made the claim on national broadcaster TRT on May 19 while speaking about a convicted crime boss, Sedat Peker, who made headlines over his allegations linking government officials, including himself, with organized crime.

Following Soylu’s claim, the main opposition Republican People Party’s (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu submitted an application to Şentop, calling for the revelation of the lawmaker that was being handed $10,000 each month by a convicted mob boss.

In his letter, Şentop noted that the allegations “cast a shadow on politics and the parliament which is the manifestation of the will of the nation” and that the issue should be clarified as soon as possible.

Şentop also stated that the parliament should not be worn out by being mentioned with more mafia allegations and that deputies of the nation should not be under suspicion.

It was reported that Soylu had not yet responded to Şentop’s letter, which requested that all information and documents be sent to both the judicial authorities and the Parliament Speaker’s Office in order to initiate the legal process regarding the allegations, according to the daily.