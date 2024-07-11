CHP municipalities join forces for disaster preparedness

ADANA
The municipalities of 14 metropolitan cities governed by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) have decided to collaborate on disaster preparedness, focusing primarily on earthquakes.

The announcement came during a meeting in Adana on July 10 attended by CHP deputy leader Gökan Zeybek, Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Mersin Mayor Vahap Seçer and various other party officials.

The participants discussed strategies for enhancing cooperation and solidarity before and after potential disasters.

In his speech, Zeybek emphasized the importance of science-led risk management.

"We will continue to make efforts to mitigate the damages of all kinds of natural disasters, especially earthquakes, and to implement necessary preventive measures," he said. He also noted that CHP municipalities would maintain regular meetings and collaborative efforts.

Karalar also highlighted the need for a coordinated response to disasters, citing a recent fire in Adana as an example.

"If our municipalities are aware of each other's inventory of vehicles, tools, equipment, and trained personnel, we can respond more effectively to fires and other emergencies," he said.

"This advanced knowledge enables us to provide timely and appropriate support to one another."

The Adana mayor also underscored the urgency of earthquake preparedness in Türkiye, which experienced devastating tremors last year. The disaster killed over 53,000 people in the country's south.

For his part, Seçer noted that political tensions in Türkiye sometimes hinder municipalities' disaster response capabilities. He stressed that cooperation among municipalities is vital for public welfare.

Following the speeches, the meeting continued with technical studies.

Meanwhile, prominent seismologist Doğan Kalafat passed away at the age of 65. Boğaziçi University, where he worked for many years, announced his death.

Kalafat was a pioneer in fault research and earthquake monitoring in Türkiye and led numerous projects throughout his career. His funeral will be held on July 12 at Istanbul's Zincirlikuyu cemetery.

Born in the eastern city of Van in 1959, Kalafat began his career as a geophysicist at the seismology laboratory of Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory in 1984.

He served as the laboratory chief until 2004 and later became the director of the body's earthquake monitoring center, a position he held until 2015. Kalafat also studied tsunamis from 2015 until last June.

