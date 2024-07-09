Özel reiterates calls for increase in minimum wages

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has reiterated his appeal to the government for an increase in pensions and minimum wages.

"We demand that the minimum wage be set at 25,000 Turkish Liras. You should accord justice to retirees, tradesmen, workers and farmers by implementing this raise. If you raise wages, people can subsist; if not, it will lead to electoral consequences," Özel said during his parliamentary group meeting on July 9.

Özel earlier said that Türkiye may go to early polls in less than two years due to the government’s inability to tackle growing economic problems.

The CHP leader called for collective action against inflation and the soaring cost of living, urging the public to simultaneously switch their lights on and off late on July 9.

Speaking on recent elections held in several European countries, Özel stated that “those who divide society and propagate hatred” are attempting to bolster the far-right “by resurrecting fascism."

"The solution lies in leftist policies. It is our duty to feed the impoverished and create equitable policies."

"The Labor Party in the U.K. secured a substantial majority in the parliament. Despite the threat of the far-right in Paris, France, one of the three countries with the largest Turkish diaspora in Europe, has seen a coalition of democratic forces. Progressives and leftists achieved supremacy. I reiterate the formula for Türkiye to Europe and the world."

Özel also criticized UEFA for initiating a disciplinary investigation against Turkish footballer Merih Demiral due to his goal celebration gesture during the Euro and imposing a two-match suspension.

"Regrettably, the caprices and inherent flaws of football, coupled with unjust penalties and those diverting the debate to another domain, culminated in UEFA's injustice. Consequently, despite our national team's relentless efforts until the last minute, we had to bid farewell to the cup,” he said.