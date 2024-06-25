CHP to hold massive rally against economic troubles

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has announced that his party will hold a massive rally next weekend to put pressure on the government for an increase in the minimum wages and pensions.

“We will come together in Gebze province of Kocaeli, the stronghold of the labor class, on June 30 to get what we deserve,” Özel said while addressing his parliamentary group on June 25 in the Turkish capital Ankara, calling on those who have economic troubles to attend the rally.

Criticizing the government’s economic policies and its unwillingness to update minimum wage and pensions in the face of soaring inflation, Özel vowed to be the voice of all who cannot make ends meet.

“Our shadow economy minister, Mr. Yalçın Karatepe, visited Treasury Minister Mehmet Şimşek yesterday. First of all, we want to thank Mr. Şimşek for the hospitality he demonstrated as a statesman,” Özel said.

CHP leader informed that Karatepe expressed the people’s expectations from the economy management through concrete proposals that include an increase in the minimum wage and pensions as well as a fairer tax system.

“Sixty-eight percent of all the tax revenues are through indirect taxes. That means the workers and the factory owner are paying almost the same tax. It should be changed into a system where those who earn more will be taxed more,” he underlined.

