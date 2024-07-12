CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

ANKARA
CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has filed a lawsuit with the Council of State, demanding the annulment of a newly approved curriculum by the Education Ministry.

The curriculum dubbed the "Maarif model of the Century of Türkiye" faces criticism from the CHP for allegedly being ideologically driven.

The party has objected to the inclusion of the phrase "Century of Türkiye" in the curriculum's title as it's a slogan used in the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government’s policies and election campaigns.

"This politicizes from the very beginning a key document that involves 20 million students, more than 1 million teachers and almost every family in Türkiye," CHP's deputy leader for education Suat Özçağdaş said at a press conference outside the high court on July 11.

Özçağdaş also took issue with the use of the Arabic-origin word "maarif" instead of the Turkish equivalent for education, "eğitim."

"All political parties in Türkiye and people of all political views, we now use the word 'education.' The fact that a word that is not commonly used is preferred actually shows how the issue is ideologically viewed," he stated.

"We understand that the main target here is an attack on secular education."

Özçağdaş argued that the proposed model lacks a foundation in any educational theory or philosophy, "creating confusion under the guise of simplification."

"It is the country's right to know who and by whom such an important text was prepared," he said.

"[Education] minister [Yusuf Tekin]... wants to design Türkiye's education program according to the ideological obsessions of some sect and cult leaders whose path he follows."

CHP's Özçağdaş referred to a previous dispute with Tekin over the ministry's collaboration with religiously affiliated communities after he asserted that such entities were rightfully classified as nongovernmental organizations.

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
