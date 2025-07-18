Parliament speaker advances efforts to form anti-terror panel

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament is set to establish a panel to be comprised of more than 40 members from political parties to address legal and political aspects of the ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, following PKK’s decision to dissolve and disband.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with party representatives at a meeting on July 18 at the assembly during which the modalities of the commission were discussed. The panel is expected to be formally set by Kurtulmuş in the coming days.

Deputy parliamentary leaders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), İYİ (Good) Party and New Path Party attended the meeting.

Kurtulmuş exchanged views about the modalities of the commission with the representatives, but he will continue his talks with the leaders of these political parties in the coming days. He will visit CHP leader Özgür Özel and MHP chair Devlet Bahçeli.

The İYİ Party has reiterated that it will not participate in the commission. The CHP demands that the panel should address the difficulties stemming from lack of democratization in the country, particularly regarding an ongoing crackdown on the main opposition’s mayors, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Although not finalized, according to the reports, the commission will consist of 45 members. The AKP will have 13 seats, the CHP will have seven, while the DEM Party, MHP and the New Path Party will each have three, reports said.

Other political parties will each have one seat at the commission while the representation of independent deputies will be selected by lot.

The commission will work through the summer to address some important legal and political aspects of the efforts to create a terror-free Türkiye. It is expected to conclude its work in October when the parliament will reconvene.

In the meantime, the government will continue to observe PKK’s laying down arms in line with its decision to dissolve. Legal and political moves are expected to be taken in accordance with PKK’s keeping its word and dissolving itself.