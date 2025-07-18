Parliament speaker advances efforts to form anti-terror panel

Parliament speaker advances efforts to form anti-terror panel

ANKARA
Parliament speaker advances efforts to form anti-terror panel

The Turkish parliament is set to establish a panel to be comprised of more than 40 members from political parties to address legal and political aspects of the ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, following PKK’s decision to dissolve and disband.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with party representatives at a meeting on July 18 at the assembly during which the modalities of the commission were discussed. The panel is expected to be formally set by Kurtulmuş in the coming days.

Deputy parliamentary leaders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), İYİ (Good) Party and New Path Party attended the meeting.

Kurtulmuş exchanged views about the modalities of the commission with the representatives, but he will continue his talks with the leaders of these political parties in the coming days. He will visit CHP leader Özgür Özel and MHP chair Devlet Bahçeli.

The İYİ Party has reiterated that it will not participate in the commission. The CHP demands that the panel should address the difficulties stemming from lack of democratization in the country, particularly regarding an ongoing crackdown on the main opposition’s mayors, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Although not finalized, according to the reports, the commission will consist of 45 members. The AKP will have 13 seats, the CHP will have seven, while the DEM Party, MHP and the New Path Party will each have three, reports said.

Other political parties will each have one seat at the commission while the representation of independent deputies will be selected by lot.

The commission will work through the summer to address some important legal and political aspects of the efforts to create a terror-free Türkiye. It is expected to conclude its work in October when the parliament will reconvene.

In the meantime, the government will continue to observe PKK’s laying down arms in line with its decision to dissolve. Legal and political moves are expected to be taken in accordance with PKK’s keeping its word and dissolving itself.

TBMM, terror free,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
Court annuls prominent businessman’s marriage over mental incapacity

Court annuls prominent businessman’s marriage over mental incapacity
Türkiye seeks to promote beekeeping tourism as sector faces challenges

Türkiye seeks to promote beekeeping tourism as sector faces challenges
Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region

Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region
Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiyes backing: US envoy

Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiye's backing: US envoy
Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks

Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks
Türkiye reiterates support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty

Türkiye reiterates support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty
Clashes in Syria’s Suwayda threaten regional security, Erdoğan tells Putin

Clashes in Syria’s Suwayda threaten regional security, Erdoğan tells Putin
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿