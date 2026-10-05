Parliament resumes work with packed legislative agenda

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Lawmakers will open the new legislative year on Oct. 6 with a number of previously submitted bills on the agenda, including a proposal to regulate the Turkish Red Crescent and legislation covering digital accommodation platforms.

The nine-article bill on the Turkish Red Crescent’s duties and powers, as well as its rights and exemptions, is expected to be the first item on the Turkish parliament’s agenda.

Under the proposal, no other legal entity could be established with the aim of exercising the exclusive rights and fulfilling the obligations granted to the Turkish Red Crescent under international agreements.

Services and products produced directly by the Turkish Red Crescent or companies and affiliates in which it holds more than a 50 percent stake would be classified as strategic purchases during disasters, emergencies and extraordinary periods.

Such purchases could be made directly from the Turkish Red Crescent or its majority-owned economic enterprises, affiliates and companies without being subject to the Public Procurement Law.

The bill would also allow the Red Crescent to receive social assistance data held by the Family and Social Services Ministry under a protocol, subject to the Personal Data Protection Law. The data could be accessed only to the extent required for the organization’s duties and by authorized personnel.

The parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission is also scheduled to meet on Oct. 6, with Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan expected to brief lawmakers on the bank’s activities and monetary policy implementation.

The meeting comes as authorities investigate a financial turmoil involving investment funds that has affected more than 455,000 people.

A separate bill submitted to parliament on Aug. 11 covering tourism and accommodation services offered through digital platforms such as Airbnb, TravelGo and Booking is also expected to be discussed by the relevant commission.

The proposal would require digital accommodation platforms to obtain authorization from the Culture and Tourism Ministry. If approved, the measure would create a framework for Booking to resume operations in Türkiye after being inaccessible in the country for about nine years, subject to ministry oversight.

The bill would bar foreign digital accommodation platforms from conducting activities outside the scope of their authorization and from selling or marketing other products.

Meanwhile, the assembly is also expected to hold weekly group meetings, with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is scheduled to meet on Oct. 6.