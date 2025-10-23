Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament elected five new members to the Court of Accounts on Oct. 22, filling vacant seats in the country’s top governmental auditing body.

Coşkun Çekiciler, İsmail Çobanoğlu, Adnan Güran, Necati Küçükaydın and Eşref Edip Çiçekli were chosen during a plenary session following a vote among 10 candidates.

The candidates had been narrowed down last week by the parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee from a pool of 20, including eight current Court of Accounts officers and 12 Ministry of Treasury and Finance personnel.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) boycotted the election, citing "unqualified appointments."

Currently led by Metin Yener, the Court of Accounts serves as Türkiye's supreme governmental accounting body, responsible for auditing public accounts and the finances of political parties.

Its work includes assessing the accuracy of financial statements and reports submitted by public administrative bodies.