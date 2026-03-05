Greek Orthodox Patriarch files lawsuit to block film depicting historic orphanage

Greek Orthodox Patriarch files lawsuit to block film depicting historic orphanage

ISTANBUL
Greek Orthodox Patriarch files lawsuit to block film depicting historic orphanage

Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the release of a horror film depicting Istanbul’s historic Greek Orthodox orphanage on Princes’ Islands’ Büyükada, arguing that it constitutes an attack on religious values.

 

The legal action targets the film “Greek Orphanage,” which is scheduled to be released on April 18.

 

In a petition submitted to an Istanbul civil court, the Patriarchate argues that the film contains elements of hate speech and poses a threat to public order.

 

According to the lawsuit, the film portrays the former orphanage, once a refuge for vulnerable children, as a site inhabited by “satanic forces and evil spirits.”

 

The petition claims this fictional depiction misrepresents the building’s historical and religious significance and risks undermining social harmony.

 

It also alleges that the film’s producer, Mert Ozan Düz, and production partner CJ ENM Medya provided false or misleading information to public authorities during the production process.

 

Lawyers representing the Patriarchate have requested a court order banning the film’s release and blocking public access to its trailer.

 

Lawyers for the production company, on the other hand, have asked the court to dismiss the case.

 

The dispute concerns the Prinkipo Orphanage, a sprawling six-story wooden structure perched atop Büyükada, which is considered the largest wooden building in Europe and the second-largest in the world.

 

Between 1903 and 1964, it housed over 5,800 Greek children.

 

The historic orphanage remains a symbol of deep cultural and historical importance for the Greek Orthodox community, making the dispute over the film all the more sensitive.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

  2. Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

    Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

  3. Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

    Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

  4. Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

    Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

  5. Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

    Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Recommended
Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences
Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official
Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts
Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions

Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions
Türkiye, Spain social media wave highlights friendship forged through crises

Türkiye, Spain social media wave highlights friendship forged through crises
Türkiye’s iconic Eastern Express wraps up season with over 10,000 passengers

Türkiye’s iconic Eastern Express wraps up season with over 10,000 passengers
Türkiye mulls mandatory lawyer representation for high-value property deeds

Türkiye mulls mandatory lawyer representation for high-value property deeds
WORLD Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 POWs each on Friday, both sides said, the second round of a swap that has seen 500 soldiers from both sides returning home.
ECONOMY Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

The number of foreign-controlled businesses in Türkiye edged higher in 2024, climbing modestly from 10,673 in 2023 to 11,086, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6.  
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿