Greek Orthodox Patriarch files lawsuit to block film depicting historic orphanage

ISTANBUL

Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the release of a horror film depicting Istanbul’s historic Greek Orthodox orphanage on Princes’ Islands’ Büyükada, arguing that it constitutes an attack on religious values.

The legal action targets the film “Greek Orphanage,” which is scheduled to be released on April 18.

In a petition submitted to an Istanbul civil court, the Patriarchate argues that the film contains elements of hate speech and poses a threat to public order.

According to the lawsuit, the film portrays the former orphanage, once a refuge for vulnerable children, as a site inhabited by “satanic forces and evil spirits.”

The petition claims this fictional depiction misrepresents the building’s historical and religious significance and risks undermining social harmony.

It also alleges that the film’s producer, Mert Ozan Düz, and production partner CJ ENM Medya provided false or misleading information to public authorities during the production process.

Lawyers representing the Patriarchate have requested a court order banning the film’s release and blocking public access to its trailer.

Lawyers for the production company, on the other hand, have asked the court to dismiss the case.

The dispute concerns the Prinkipo Orphanage, a sprawling six-story wooden structure perched atop Büyükada, which is considered the largest wooden building in Europe and the second-largest in the world.

Between 1903 and 1964, it housed over 5,800 Greek children.

The historic orphanage remains a symbol of deep cultural and historical importance for the Greek Orthodox community, making the dispute over the film all the more sensitive.